'Orphan Black' season 4 premiere spoilers: Leda clones embrace sestra-hood; fight back for freedom [Trailer]

'Orphan Black' season 4 premiere spoilers: Leda clones embrace sestra-hood; fight back for freedom

Original air date on BBC America: June 10
The final trailer for the fifth and final season of hit science fiction and clone series “Orphan Black” has been released by BBC America. The show, which stars award winning actress Tatiana Maslany, will be back in June 10. In the latest trailer, we get to see a glimpse of all the clones working hand in hand and hints on what is about to happen to them.

Spoiler alert! This article contains “Orphan Black” spoilers. Read on if you would like to know what happens next before the next episode airs.

Fans have seen how the “Orphan Black” storyline has evolved from someone’s suicide to clones going th rough many different challenges, resulting in a twisted and thrilling trailer that is surely one of its kind. Now that it is about to release its final season, viewers should brace themselves for the best yet to be unleashed. Spoilers show that everyone will be going through a lot of heavy drama on season 5 and all of that will ki ck in when the premiere airs June 10.

The official synopsis points out that the clones have been through every challenge together. This includes illnesses, assassinations, accidental murders to suburban drug fronts, kidnapping, biological warfare and so much more. There surely is not anything that they have not experienced yet. Through every challenge, they have remained united in their love and firm in their mission to keep each other safe with all that they have.

The clones have sacrificed everything they have, including their families, the loves of their lives and their own sanity just so that they could free themselves from forces that are way bigger than any of them. Now, a tougher challenge awaits them and they have to fight for the family that they have chosen for a future and for freedom.

How these sisters fight as one can be seen in the final trailer. All the clones go through their different tough situations, but they will never let go of each other. They will do whatever is within their power to protect one another and ultimately be free.

“Orphan Black” has received substantial and critical awards and attention, notes Coming Soon. In 2014, it earned a Peabody award. Lead actress Tatiana Maslany also received an Emmy in 2015 for Best Actress, a TCA Award for Individual Achievement, two Critic’s Choice Awards for Best Actress, a Young Hollywood Award, two Canadian Screen Awards, a Gracie Award, as well as Golden Globe, People’s Choice and SAG nominations.

