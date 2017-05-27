'American Horror Story' season 7 spoilers: Billie Lourd dyes hair silver because 'Winter is coming'

"AHS" is expected to return in Fall 2017
Billie Lourd
Actress Billie Lourd poses at the Oscar Wilde Awards at director J.J. Abrams' Bad Robot production company in Santa Monica, California February 19, 2015. Kevork Djansezian/Reuters

“American Horror Story” has always been mysterious when an upcoming season release is pending. This time, however, showrunner Ryan Murphy has opened up on what the upcoming theme would be -- elections. However, fans are not content with what he has revealed and are clamouring for more details to be unveiled.

One of those resources that fans would look into would be the cast and how they are doing. Lately, it looks like preparations have already begun for season 7 of “American Horror Story.”

“American Horror Story” star Billy Lourd has got a new look and this could be directly connected to her role in the show. The 24-year- old daughter of the late Star Wars star Carrie Fisher showed off a hair colo u r switch on her official Instagram account.

Lourd is a natural blonde, but she swapped her golden locks for a silver-grey shade. While she did not really reveal what this colour switch was for, it is to be noted that she had landed a TV role in the seventh season of FX horror series “American Horror Story.”

True enough, showrunner Ryan Murphy himself had dropped the latest tease for his upcoming season of “American Horror Story.” In his Instagram account, Murphy posted a picture of the actress, who now has grey hair and writes “Can’t wait for everybody to see what the incredible Billie Lourd does this season on AHS.”

This follows Murphy’s previous tease of clues for this season, writes Deadline. The first one was a sketched image captioned “American Horror Story Season 7” which featured what looked like a demonic Clown and an elephant. The second clue was a photo captioned “AHS Season 7: Red, white and blue clue” which shows the back of someone’s head with blue dyed hair.

Season 7 of “American Horror Story” might not be as secretive as its predecessor, but very little is still known about it for now. All that fans can expect is that it takes place in the aftermath of the recent presidential election and that it kicks off on election night. Of course, “American Horror Story” regulars Sarah Paulson and Evan Peters will be back to star. What Billie Lourd Taylor’s new hairdo has to bring for this upcoming season remains to be seen.

 

Winter is coming. Can't wait for everybody to see what the incredible Billie Lourd does this season on AHS.

A post shared by Ryan Murphy (@mrrpmurphy) on May 24, 2017 at 10:42am PDT

