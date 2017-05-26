'Game of Thrones' season 7 trailer breakdown: Locations and events revealed

By @sachintrivedig on
'Game of Thrones'
A still from "Game of Thrones" season 7, a HBO TV series. GameofThrones/ Facebook

The first full trailer of “Game of Thrones” season 7 has finally been released online. The video reveals some of the key locations and events that fans will get to see.

One of the takeaways from the trailer is the confirmation that Daenerys (Emilia Clarke) will be landing in Dragonstone. This is a strategically located island and the ancestral seat of power of the Targaryens, making it an ideal spot for Dany to start her conquest. Some of the battle scenes between Lannister soldiers and the Unsullied may be about taking this castle.

There will be another big naval battle this year. Theon (Alfie Allen) looks particularly concerned about ships exploding around him. Will the Greyjoy siblings fight against Euron’s (Pilou Asbæk) forces?

There is also a scene of Yara (Gemma Whelan) making out with Ellaria (Indira Varma). Grey Worm (Jacob Anderson) and Missandei (Nathalie Emmanuel) will also get a sex scene.

Arya (Maisie Williams) will be heading north to be reunited with the last remaining members of her family. There is some trouble brewing at Winterfell. Jon Snow (Kit Harington) can be seen attacking Littlefinger (Aidan Gillen). The gates of the Wall will be opened once more. A team that includes Jon and Tormund (Kristofer Hivju) will be involved in a fight. One of the scenes teases a possible encounter with White Walkers, but the viewers only see a group of Wildlings forming a circle.

With enemies on all sides preparing to attack the Lannisters, Cersei (Lena Headey) is confident she will be able to beat them all eventually. She has Jaime (Nikolaj Coster-Waldau), who is an able commander. She also has the Mountain (Hafþór Júlíus Björnsson), wearing a new armour by her side.

The biggest action sequence in “Game of Thrones” season 7 appears to involve the Dothraki and Daenerys riding Drogon. It isn’t clear who they are attacking, though.

Credit: GameofThrones/ YouTube

