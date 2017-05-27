'Gotham' season 3 episode 20 spoilers: Jim is buried alive in ‘Pretty Hate Machine’; finale double episode synopsis now out [Trailer]

As a virus spreads and devastates the whole city, there are actually ways that it can be used to save lives. In the meantime, some of Gotham’s most sinister minds get together to plan something very evil. Bruce Wayne (David Mazouz) will finally meet with his mentor to be and will begin transitioning into the Dark Knight.

Spoiler alert! This article contains “Gotham” spoilers. Read on if you would like to know what happens next before the next episode airs.

The Tetch virus on “Gotham” is not all bad. It actually has some pros and cons. First, it will make you turn completely evil but if you find yourself in a life or death situation, it could also actually save you. As for Jim Gordon, this is exactly the dilemma that he would have to face in this upcoming episode.

According to Comicbook, as the third season of Gotham comes to a close, it is quite obvious that almost every conflict in the city is coming to a resolution. The Court of Owls is already hell bent to destroy everything in sight. In the meantime, Nathaniel Barnes (Michael Chiklis) is still on the loose, Lee gets the Tetch virus and Gotham’s villains are headed to war.

Anyone might have guessed what would have happened in the two-hour finale, until Fox released the official synopsis and photos from the season ender. The synopsis provides that with the deadly virus spreading very quickly through the city, the search for the cure continues. Fish Mooney (Jada Pinkett Smith), Penguin (Robin Lord Taylor) and the Riddler (Cory Michael Smith) reveal what sinister plans they have.

Bruce will come face to face with Ra’s Al Ghul and will complete his final task to fulfil his destiny to become the Dark Knight. However, he will realize that he really cannot just let go of his past. Gordon will try to win back Lee and some of the past alliances from within the city will get broken. However, new alliances will be formed in this season finale.

Viewers get to see what happens to Lee in the trailer when after she injects herself with the said virus, she heads directly to the police station to update them on the whereabouts of Jim Gordon (Ben McKenzie). Of course, he is still alive, but maybe not for too long. Lee has buried Jim alive and the only way to get out of this tight situation would be with some help from the virus.

This upcoming episode of “Gotham” will air on Monday 8 p.m. on FOX. It can also be viewed in Australia through SyFy.

Lee Buries Jim Gordon Alive | Season 3 Ep. 20

Source: Gotham / YouTube