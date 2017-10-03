Nick Kyrgios makes strong start in China Open

By @saihoops on
Nick Kyrgios vs Grigor Dimitrov live stream
Aug 10, 2017; Montreal, Quebec, Canada; Nick Kyrgios of Australia hits a backhand against Alexander Zverev of Germany (not pictured) during the Rogers Cup tennis tournament at Uniprix Stadium. USA TODAY Sports / Eric Bolte

Australian World No. 1 Nick Kyrgios has made a stellar start in the ongoing China Open. The Canberra native defeated Georgia’s Nikoloz Basilashvili 6-1, 6-2 to advance in the ATP Beijing tournament on Monday.

Kyrgios will now face German's Mischa Zverev, who benefited last October from the Australian's meltdown in their match-up in Shanghai. The controversial incident led to Kyrgios' suspension by the ATP for "tanking".

Last month, Kyrgios pushed childhood idol Roger Federer to the brink during the inaugural Laver Cup at the O2 Arena in Prague, Czech Republic. It was the second time in the year when Kyrgios nearly had the Swiss Master beat, after their classic encounter at the Miami Open in Key Biscayne.

Kyrgios, representing Team Rest of the World, held a match point before suffering a defeat to Federer in a third set tie-breaker. After the 4-6, 7-6 (8-6), 11-9 loss, Kyrgios was in tears and had to be consoled by his teammates -- Frances Tiafoe, the American quartet of Jack Sock, Josh Isner, Sam Querrey and rising Canadian star Denis Shapovalov.

Team Rest of the World eventually prevailed at Laver Cup, a Ryder Cup-style tourney which pitted "Team Europe" captained by Bjorn Borg against a best of the world squad led by John McEnroe. 

According to The Daily Telegraph, Kyrgios is hoping to finish the year on a strong note. "Kyrgios is looking for more tennis before his end-of-season break, committing to a tournament in Antwerp, Belgium from Monday week, with the Shanghai Masters played in the week preceding it. Kyrgios has 455 of his 2245 ranking points to defend this week, but even more than that could do with a spirited finish to 2017," read a report published on Tuesday.

