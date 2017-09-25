Nick Kyrgios explains decision to take a knee at Laver Cup

Aug 30, 2017; New York, NY, USA; Nick Kyrgios of Australia gestures against John Millman of Australia (not pictured) on day three of the U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center.

Aug 30, 2017; New York, NY, USA; Nick Kyrgios of Australia gestures against John Millman of Australia (not pictured) on day three of the U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. USA TODAY Sports / Geoff Burke

Australian tennis star Nick Kyrgios pushed Roger Federer to the brink during Sunday's final Laver Cup match at the O2 Arena in Prague, Czech Republic. However, Kyrgios made more headlines for his decision to kneel down for about three seconds at the net ahead of the pre-match warm-up.

The American media was quick to presume that Kyrgios' symbolic gesture was in support of NBA and NFL players' ongoing protests against U.S. President Donald Trump. However, the 22-year-old from Canberra was quick to reject the notion that he supporting American athletes.

“F--k, no. Serious? What?” a miffed Kyrgios responded in the post-match press conference before explaining his decision to take a knee. “I’m doing that before most matches just to remember, you know, the two most important people that have passed away. I just take a knee to remember those before I go out there and play," said Kyrgios, who lost his grandparents recently.

Nick Kyrgios, Roger Federer deliver classic at Prague

Kyrgios, represented Team World, held a match point before suffering a heartbreaking loss to Federer in a third set tie-breaker. After the 4-6, 7-6 (8-6), 11-9 defeat, Kyrgios was in tears and had to be consoled by his teammates -- the American quartet of Jack Sock, Josh Isner, Sam Querrey and Frances Tiafoe, besides rising Canadian star Denis Shapovalov.

Team World eventually prevailed in the inaugural Laver Cup -- a Ryder Cup-style tournament which pitted "Team Europe" captained by Bjorn Borg against "Team Rest Of The World" led by John McEnroe. Borg and McEnroe formed one of the greatest rivalries in the sport during the 1970's and 1980s'.

Meanwhile, the NFL and NBA are both embroiled in a verbal battle against U.S. President Donald Trump. After Golden State Warriors all-stars Stephen Curry and Kevin Durant refused to travel to the White House to meet the President, Trump disinvited the NBA franchise from their customary visit. Later, LeBron James called Trump "a bum" via social in support of his peers. The NFL has also taken a collective stance against Trump following the President's remarks on players protesting the national anthem.