Nick Kyrgios ready to lead Australia to Davis Cup final

By @saihoops on
Nick Kyrgios, Davis Cup
Tennis - Davis Cup Quarter-Finals - Australia v USA - Pat Rafter Arena, Brisbane, Australia - 9/4/17 Australia's Nick Kyrgios reacts in front of Jim Courier, team Captain for the USA, during his Davis Cup quarter-final match against Sam Querrey of the USA. Reuters / Steve Holland

Australian tennis star Nick Kyrgios is willing to “run through a brick wall” for captain Lleyton Hewitt to ensure his country reaches its first Davis Cup final in 14 years. Kyrgios and Australia will face Belgium in the World Group semi-final at the Babolat French Open All Court in Brussels between Sept. 15 and 17.

Though Kyrgios has had a tumultuous 2017 as a singles competitor, the 22-year-old Canberran has delivered the goods during the premier international team event in men's tennis. In April, Kyrgios, almost singlehandedly, led Australia past Team USA in the World Group quarter-final of the 2017 Davis Cup. 

“Davis Cup for me is one of the most important events that I can play. I would love to win one. I’m just a massive fan of team sports and that’s probably the closest thing we’ve got in tennis. I love getting out there with a team and getting behind everyone that I’m close with and trying to get the win for the country obviously," Kyrgios said ahead of Thursday’s draw at the indoor clay court arena in Brussels.

2017 Davis Cup: Nick Kyrgios the No. 1 weapon for Australia 

Before crediting captain Hewitt for Australia's resurgence at the world stage, Kyrgios revealed Rusty's impact on his young career. “Rusty (Hewitt) has helped me a lot. I think he’s the best captain we’ve ever had. I know that everyone on our team would run through a brick wall for him. He’s been an unbelievable support for me. I know there have been times this year where I wasn’t doing too well mentally and he’s obviously always been there."

While Kyrgios will be joined by Jordan Thompson, Thanasi Kokkinakis and John Peers, the Belgian team will feature World No. 12 David Goffin, World No. 77 Steve Darcis and World No. 92 Ruben Bemelmans. Kyrgios, the World No. 20, is the only Top-30 ranked player on the Australian team. World No. 70 Jordan Thompson will serve as captain Hewitt's next best weapon.

It will be the fifth meeting between the two nations. Their head-to-head record stands at two wins apiece, but the Belgians prevailed in the last two encounters -- in a first-round fixture in 2007 followed by a 2010 World Group play-off victory in Cairns, Australia. Captained by Johan Van Herck, the Belgians will make only their second semi-finals appearance, nearly 18 years after defeating Italy 3-2 in the quarterfinals in Charleroi.  

France and Serbia will collide in the other Davis Cup semi-final ahead of November's grand finale. The Belgians enter their tie against Australia as the favourites owing to home conditions. 

Related
Join the Discussion
Turnbull gov't backs consumers with increased penalties for businesses that breach law
Western Sydney Airport to create more jobs than previously estimated
ANZ customers being warned over hoax email
Australia: 10 highest paid ASX100 CEOs on a realised pay basis
Australian agriculture becomes largest contributor to national GDP growth in 2016-17
Australian agriculture becomes largest contributor to national GDP growth in 2016-17
Childers and Gin Gin to have better access to Centrelink, Medicare services
Childers and Gin Gin to have better access to Centrelink, Medicare services
More Business
Utah hospital apologises to nurse Alex Wubbels after alleged unlawful arrest [VIDEOS]
Plans to introduce mandatory provisional visas before permanent residency in Australia
Joel Osteen’s Lakewood Church passes collection plates to Harvey victims [VIDEO]
Husband charged murder after wife was stabbed, appears to blame cough medicine
These states consider legal action to challenge DACA repeal
These states consider legal action to challenge DACA repeal
Prince William talks about Kate Middleton's pregnancy with third baby
Prince William talks about Kate Middleton's pregnancy with third baby
More News
Tony Allen, New Orleans Pelicans agree to one-year contract
NRL hit by group sex scandal, Bodene Thompson the focal point
Rafael Nadal vs Kevin Anderson live stream: Watch US Open final online
Rafael Nadal soars into US Open final, will face Kevin Anderson
Nick Kyrgios ready to lead Australia to Davis Cup final
Nick Kyrgios ready to lead Australia to Davis Cup final
Kobe Bryant jersey retirement: Both numbers likely to be retired by Lakers
Kobe Bryant jersey retirement: Both numbers likely to be retired by Lakers
More Sports
Gigabyte X399 Aorus Gaming 7 motherboard: Specs, price and launch details
Asus ROG Strix RX Vega 64 graphics card set for September release
National survey reveals Aussies’ attitude towards family life
How Australian universities address sexual assault on campus
Samsung launches SM-G9298 Android flip phone: Specs, features and details announced
New Samsung SM-G9298 Android flip phone: Specs and features
LG V30 specs, features and release details
LG V30 specs, features and release details
More Life
'The Bold and the Beautiful' Sept. 11-15 spoilers [VIDEO]
'The Young and the Restless' Sept. 11-15 spoilers [VIDEOS]
'General Hospital' Sept. 11-15 spoilers
‘Power’ season 5: Executive Producer on bringing the trio together
‘Home and Away' spoilers for Sept 11-14: big decisions can change the course of the series
‘Home and Away' spoilers for Sept 11-14: big decisions can change the course of the series
'Holby City' series 19 'The Man Who Sold the World' spoilers [VIDEOS]
'Holby City' series 19 'The Man Who Sold the World' spoilers
More Entertainment
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car