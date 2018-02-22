Next 'Star Wars' animation series to be about fight against First Order

Sigurlina Ingvarsdottir, senior producer at EA Digital Illusions Creative Entertainment, introduces the new video game "Star Wars Battlefront" during Electronic Arts media briefing before the opening day of the Electronic Entertainment Expo, or E3, at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, California June 15, 2015.

Sigurlina Ingvarsdottir, senior producer at EA Digital Illusions Creative Entertainment, introduces the new video game "Star Wars Battlefront" during Electronic Arts media briefing before the opening day of the Electronic Entertainment Expo, or E3, at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, California June 15, 2015. Reuters/Kevork Djansezian

New content has been planned for “Star Wars” franchise, and the plot of the next animation TV series will be about the heroes fighting against the First Order. Disney may be planning to put all its new content out in a more connected way to the main movie saga.

“Star Wars Rebels” will be coming to an end with season 4. But, there is more content on its way, and one of the shows that Disney has planned is directly connected to the new movie trilogy involving Rey (Daisy Ridley) and kylo Ren (Adam Driver).

According to a new report by Mike Zeroh on YouTube [see below], Lucasfilm has quietly filed for the trademark for “Star Wars Resistance.” The name Resistance is a clear indication that the plot will be about the fight against the First Order, as this is what the heroes call themselves in the new trilogy.

Lucasfilm was reportedly looking for animators sometime back. With the trademark registration, it looks like the prep work for the show is already underway.

Since the work may have just started on the new show, and there’s no announcement about it yet, the fans can expect the next animation series from the franchise to premiere sometime next year.

Just as “Rebels” showed the birth of the force that eventually grew big enough to take on the Empire, Mike suggests that the new show may show how the Resistance was born, which means the TV series will be based during the time before “The Force Awakens” movie.

There may be a new hero to follow on the show, but the fans may still get to see popular characters like Leia (Carrie Fisher) and Poe Dameron (Oscar Isaac). But, more importantly the show may reveal the mythology of the new Grey Jedi that the new trilogy seems to be building with Rey.

Credit: Mike Zeroh/ YouTube