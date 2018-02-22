'Star Wars Rebels' season 4 episode 12 preview: Back to the Temple

By @sachintrivedig on
'Star Wars Rebels'
A still from the animation TV series "Star Wars Rebels." Facebook/ Star Wars Rebels

The heroes will travel back to the Jedi Temple on Lothal in “Star Wars Rebels” season 4 episode 12. A preview video of the next episode shows Ezra Bridger (Voice by Taylor Gray) and the others mounting Loth-Wolves to head to the temple, to confront the forces of the Empire there.

Ezra came to know that the Jedi Temple will be in some kind of a danger from the Empire, through a vision in his sleep. The heroes will have to travel there in the next episode in order to learn a hidden secret, and also save it from an attack.

A scene from the next episode released online [see below] shows the Loth-wolves, who will come as soon as Ezra calls them. Zeb (Voice by Steve Blum) is the only one in the group who is afraid of the wolves, and prefers to travel by speeders.

Zeb won’t get a choice, and the team will travel to the Jedi Temple on the backs of the wolves. Sabine (Voice by Tiya Sircar) and Hera (Voice by Vanessa Marshall) will also be travelling  with Ezra on this new mission.

Fans who have watched the trailers of the current season know that Ezra will have to face his biggest challenge yet. The Emperor will be back, and he will be most interested in getting his hands on the young Jedi. Will Darth Sidious try and replace Darth Vader with another young apprentice, just as he replaced Count Dooku (Christopher Lee)?

The loss of Kanan (Voice by Freddie Prinze Jr.) will definitely put Ezra at a disadvantage when he faces the Emperor. It should also be noted that the young Jedi has spoken to the Force Ghost of Master Yoda, and the latter had warned of the dangers Ezra will face because of his growing abilities.

Credit: Star Wars/ YouTube

Related
Join the Discussion
Cyberhound introduces Circle with Disney to Australian homes
Open banking in Australia: Treasury’s report assesses best ways to share data
ACCC reveals jump in CVC acquired from NBN, expects faster broadband speeds
Home loan market competition heats up despite RBA leaving rates on hold
Avon to close Australia and New Zealand operations by end of 2018
Avon to close Australia and New Zealand operations by end of 2018
Philip Morris International again recognised as a Global Top Employer
Philip Morris International again recognised as a Global Top Employer
More Business
Specialists push better access to child health care for all Australian kids
Donald Trump reportedly lied about 10-carat diamond engagement ring for Melania
Watch: Video that captures Donald Trump's orange locks flying apart goes viral
'Fake news' is Word of the Year 2017 by Collins English Dictionary
Australian sites compromised by malware that forces visitors’ computers to mine cryptocurrency
Australian sites compromised by malware that forces visitors’ computers to mine cryptocurrency
South-east Queensland storm leaves homes without power; Boy treated for electric shock
South-east Queensland storm leaves homes without power; Boy treated for electric shock
More News
Cleveland Cavaliers vs Washington Wizards live stream: Watch NBA online
Spurs star Kawhi Leonard opts out of season with groin injury
F1 2018: Australian Daniel Ricciardo crashes new Red Bull car in practice
Serena Williams 'almost died' while giving birth to baby girl
Conor McGregor stripped of UFC lightweight title, Dana White confirms
Conor McGregor stripped of UFC lightweight title, Dana White confirms
Golden State Warriors vs Los Angeles Clippers live stream: Watch NBA online
Golden State Warriors vs Los Angeles Clippers live stream: Watch NBA online
More Sports
Positive attitude towards ageing may cut chances of developing dementia, study suggests
CD Projekt Red to attend E3 2018, hopes high for 'Cyberpunk 2077'
Android game sale: New Humble Mobile Bundle contains US$45 worth of games
Crash Bandicoot heading to Switch and PC, new game in 2019 - report
US professor who insisted ‘Australia is not a country’ fired
US professor who insisted ‘Australia is not a country’ fired
New Steam games for February week 2: 'DESOLATE' and more
New Steam games for February week 2: 'DESOLATE' and more
More Life
‘Star Trek Discovery toy showcased in New York
‘Outlander’ season 4 production and filming update
'The Young and the Restless' spoilers for Feb. 22-23 [VIDEO]
Melania Trump, Meghan Markle, Kylie Jenner Draw Attention to Expensive Engagement Rings
Next 'Star Wars' animation series to be about fight against First Order
Plot of the next ‘Star Wars’ animation series
'Star Wars Rebels' season 4 episode 12 preview: Back to the Temple
‘Star Wars Rebels’ season 4: Ezra and the Wolves
More Entertainment
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car