'Star Wars Rebels' season 4 episode 12 preview: Back to the Temple

The heroes will travel back to the Jedi Temple on Lothal in “Star Wars Rebels” season 4 episode 12. A preview video of the next episode shows Ezra Bridger (Voice by Taylor Gray) and the others mounting Loth-Wolves to head to the temple, to confront the forces of the Empire there.

Ezra came to know that the Jedi Temple will be in some kind of a danger from the Empire, through a vision in his sleep. The heroes will have to travel there in the next episode in order to learn a hidden secret, and also save it from an attack.

A scene from the next episode released online [see below] shows the Loth-wolves, who will come as soon as Ezra calls them. Zeb (Voice by Steve Blum) is the only one in the group who is afraid of the wolves, and prefers to travel by speeders.

Zeb won’t get a choice, and the team will travel to the Jedi Temple on the backs of the wolves. Sabine (Voice by Tiya Sircar) and Hera (Voice by Vanessa Marshall) will also be travelling with Ezra on this new mission.

Fans who have watched the trailers of the current season know that Ezra will have to face his biggest challenge yet. The Emperor will be back, and he will be most interested in getting his hands on the young Jedi. Will Darth Sidious try and replace Darth Vader with another young apprentice, just as he replaced Count Dooku (Christopher Lee)?

The loss of Kanan (Voice by Freddie Prinze Jr.) will definitely put Ezra at a disadvantage when he faces the Emperor. It should also be noted that the young Jedi has spoken to the Force Ghost of Master Yoda, and the latter had warned of the dangers Ezra will face because of his growing abilities.

