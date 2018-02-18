'Star Wars Rebels' season 4 episode 10 preview clip: Hera's interrogation

A new clip from the next episode of “Star Wars Rebels” season 4 has been released online. The scene shows Grand Admiral Thrawn’s (Voice by Lars Mikkelsen) interrogating Hera Syndulla (Voice by Vanessa Marshall).

Episode 10 may shed more light on Hera’s past, and her relationship with her family members, especially her father. A preview clip from the next episode that has been released online [see below] shows Thrawn talking about an interesting object that is important to the Rebel.

In the scene, Thrawn looks at an object that belongs to Hera. This object has cultural significance, and contains memories of people who were dear to Hera, people who are no longer in this world.

Thrawn doesn’t consider this object to be a trophy, like most other commanders of the Empire would have done in his position. One specific design in this object is a symbol for someone who died very young, an important person for Hera.

The dead person may be someone close to Hera in the past. The episode may dwell into details about who this was, and how that death affected the life of the Rebel pilot. Fans have already seen the difficult relationship Hera shares with her father. Now, this new insight into her past may reveal the real reason why the father-daughter parted ways so many years ago.

Hera is confident that she will get back the object currently in the hands of Thrawn. The Imperial Officer on the other hand promises to appreciate this “work of art” as its new owner.

Thrawn doesn’t have anything more to say to Hera, and the clip shows him handing over the interrogation to Governor Pryce (Voice by Mary Elizabeth McGlynn). The Grand Admiral may keep the Rebel pilot alive to lure the others into a trap. The heroes know this, but they will attempt a rescue anyway in the next episode.

Credit: Star Wars Rebels/ Facebook