New York Knicks vs Oklahoma City Thunder live stream: Watch NBA online

Nov 24, 2017; Oklahoma City, OK, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder forward Carmelo Anthony (7) drives to the basket in front of Detroit Pistons forward Anthony Tolliver (43) during the fourth quarter at Chesapeake Energy Arena.

Nov 24, 2017; Oklahoma City, OK, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder forward Carmelo Anthony (7) drives to the basket in front of Detroit Pistons forward Anthony Tolliver (43) during the fourth quarter at Chesapeake Energy Arena. USA TODAY Sports / Mark D. Smith

The New York Knicks (15-13) will host the Oklahoma City Thunder (14-14) in an inter-conference match-up at Madison Square Garden on Saturday (Sunday AEDT). The match is being billed as Carmelo Anthony's first appearance in New York since being traded to Oklahoma City ahead of the 2017-18 NBA season.

In September, Anthony waived his no-trade clause to facilitate a trade to Oklahoma City. Anthony formed a Big 3 with fellow All-Stars Russell Westbrook and Paul George, an experiment that hasn't gone as desired thus far. Though the Thunder are still in contention for the playoffs, Westbrook's squad is ranked in the bottom tier of the league in offensive efficiency and other advanced team statistics.

After escaping Philadelphia with a triple overtime win Saturday, the Thunder flew to New York overnight to prepare for the Knicks. On the eve of the game, Anthony admitted that returning to MSG would be an emotional moment for him.

"Walking in there, it'll be a little emotional, because from the standpoint, that's home. Being back in there, being on the other side, running out the other side of the tunnel, seeing people that I became close with, seeing my family that I can't really much right now because I'm in Oklahoma City -- my son, my wife -- seeing them, having them be there is very important. So I think it'll be a fun game, a fun night. Emotional as far as excited being back on that court," Anthony said on the eve of the game, via ESPN.

Though Anthony left New York in unfavourable conditions, the star forward believes he still shares a bond with fervent basketball fans in the Big Apple.

"I'm excited to go back and play in the Garden. Play in front of those fans. Play in front of my family, my friends. But at the end of the day, it's business to me. But I'd be lying if I said I'm not ecstatic to be going back and playing there. Like I said, I got a different feeling with New York. A different relationship, different bond with the city, with the fans, with the people. It's a little bit special for me."

After visiting the Knicks, Anthony and the Oklahoma City Thunder will return home to host the Denver Nuggets (Monday), Utah Jazz (Wednesday) and Atlanta Hawks (Friday) before starting a new road trip. New York Knicks vs Oklahoma City Thunder live streaming, Knicks vs Thunder live streaming, Knicks live streaming and Thunder live streaming info follows.

Knicks vs Thunder live stream: Watch NBA online

Date: Saturday, Dec. 16 (Sunday in Australia)

Start Time: 7:30 p.m. ET (Local Time), 10:30 a.m. AEST (Sunday)

TV Channel: FSOK, MSG (USA), NBA TV (Global)

Live Stream: NBA League Pass (Global), NBA TV (Global)