NBA Trade News: DeMarcus Cousins expects to stay in New Orleans

By @saihoops on
DeMarcus Cousins, NBA Trade Deadline, New Orleans Pelicans
Dec 11, 2017; Houston, TX, USA; New Orleans Pelicans center DeMarcus Cousins (0) works around Houston Rockets guard James Harden (13) during the second quarter at Toyota Center. USA TODAY Sports / Shanna Lockwood

All-Star big man DeMarcus Cousins expects to stay with the New Orleans Pelicans after the Feb. 8 NBA Trade Deadline. Cousins, an unrestricted free agent in July, is likely to attract a host of max-level offers from several teams. 

Pelicans are best positioned to offer Cousins a five-year max contract. However, the eighth-year big man is expected to weigh all offers before coming to a decision in July. A year ago, the Sacramento Kings traded Cousins to the Pelicans in exchange for Buddy Hield, a first-round draft pick, ‎Tyreke Evans, Langston Galloway and a future second-round pick.

Cousins is confident that he will be a member of the Pelicans after the NBA Trade Deadline. “I am confident in my team. I am starting to understand this business a lot more than I did before. You can kind of tell when things are about to come about. We’re a very competitive team. A talented team. I don’t think that will be the case at all," Cousins told The Undefeated in an interview.

Anthony Davis trying to keep DeMarcus Cousins in New Orleans

Anthony Davis has nearly four seasons left on the five-year, US$127 million (AU$166 million) contract extension he signed with the Pelicans ahead of the 2016-17 season. The Pelicans also signed in starting point guard Jrue Holiday to a five-year max extension earlier this year. 

According to Cousins, Davis has been working on making sure he stays put with the Pelicans.  “A.D. hits me with little jabs about free agency all the time, but he also understands. It was Jrue (Holiday) in that situation last (offseason), and we understood his situation. Of course, they throw their little jabs. They throw their little jokes. But they are serious at the same time. They are respectful about it at the same time. They have been great about it. It’s never been like a pressure thing. But I know where their heart is and they know where mine is. We have a great understanding.”

Besides DeMarcus Cousins, the likes of LeBron James, Paul George, Chris Paul, DeAndre Jordan, Isaiah Thomas and Avery Bradley will become unrestricted free agents in July. The Los Angeles Lakers are reportedly most likely to land at least two of the aforementioned stars. If the 15-15 Pelicans don't trend up by February, a DeMarcus Cousins trade can't be ruled out. Stay tuned for the latest NBA Trade News.

