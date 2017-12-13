NBA Trade News: Bulls shopping Nikola Mirotic, Robin Lopez

By @saihoops on
Nikola Mirotic, NBA Trade News
Dec 11, 2017; Chicago, IL, USA; Chicago Bulls forward Nikola Mirotic (44) drives around Boston Celtics forward Al Horford (42) during the first quarter at the United Center. USA TODAY Sports / Dennis Wierzbicki

The Chicago Bulls (6-20) are reportedly shopping fourth-year forward Nikola Mirotic and veteran big man Robin Lopez ahead of the Feb. 8 NBA Trade Deadline. Mirotic becomes eligible to be traded on Jan. 15. 

Mirotic signed a two-year, US$27 million contract in June which contains a team option for the 2018-19 NBA season. The team that trades for the Spanish stretch-4 would be acquiring him for just one season.

According to The Chicago Tribune's KC Johnson, the Bulls front office is gauging the trade value of Mirotic and Lopez, who has approximately US$28 million (AU$37 million) and two years left on his contract.

"According to one Eastern Conference executive and one Western Conference executive, the Bulls have made preliminary inquiries on Mirotic’s value, along with Robin Lopez’s. The Bulls, who are under the salary-cap floor, are seeking to add future assets in terms of draft picks without taking on long-term contracts," Johnson wrote in a report published Monday. 

NBA Trade News: Bulls shopping Mirotic, Lopez

On Oct. 17, Mirotic suffered fractures to his upper jaw during a scuffle with third-year forward Bobby Portis. Though Mirotic and Portis shook hands and moved past the incident, NBA insiders believe the Spaniard will be on his way out of Chicago.

“We’re finding each other. We’re reading each other. We’re bringing that energy the team needs. When we’re both on the court, it seems the team is playing well. When he’s popping, I’m trying to roll-- just reading the defense. The same way, when I’m popping, he’s going to the basket," Mirotic said about his incident with Portis. 

Nikola Mirotic is currently averaging a career-high tally of 16.3 points and 4.7 rebounds. However, he has appeared in just three games for Fred Hoiberg's team after his altercation with teammate Bobby Portis. Stay tuned for the latest NBA Trade News.

Related
Join the Discussion
Fare increase in Melbourne: UberX drivers to charge $1.15 per kilometre
Amazon launches in Australia and here are the best deals so far
Businesses could lose sales if not disability-friendly, SA’s Equal Opportunity Commissioner warns
Cheaper grocery bills expected as Kaufland scores second Australian site
Australia's king of retail malls, Frank Lowy, sells Westfield shopping centres
Australia's king of retail malls, Frank Lowy, sells Westfield shopping centres
Australia's mining industry is looking positive for 2018: analyst
Australia's mining industry is looking positive for 2018: analyst
More Business
'Russia will go only forward': Putin declares run for re-election in 2018
Palestinians condemn Trump's recognition of Jerusalem; Israeli government calls it ‘beautiful gift’
Australians think life is better now than 50 years ago
MI5, police foiled alleged plot to attack and kill Theresa May: report
Australian marriage equality: Parliament legalises same-sex marriage
Australian marriage equality: Parliament legalises same-sex marriage
'My lawful wedded spouse' suggested to become new title at Australian weddings
'My lawful wedded spouse' suggested to become new title at Australian weddings
More News
NBA Trade News: Bulls shopping Nikola Mirotic, Robin Lopez
New York Knicks vs Los Angeles Lakers live stream: Watch NBA online
LeBron James to Rockets: Houston serious players in free agency
LeBron James is playing 'NBA 2K18' to prepare for Isaiah Thomas
2017 Ashes live stream: Watch Australia vs England 3rd Test online
2017 Ashes live stream: Watch Australia vs England 3rd Test online
2017 Ashes: Australia recall Mitchel Marsh for Perth Test
2017 Ashes: Australia recall Mitchel Marsh for Perth Test
More Sports
Square Enix CEO clarifies ‘Deux Ex’ hiatus, promises ‘amazing’ game with Marvel
Steam sale: Save up to US$215 with Fanatical’s Nemesis Bundle 4
Cards Against Humanity buys land to stop Trump from building wall
Steam sale: Fanatical Max Damage Bundle promises 8 'chaotic' games for US$3.49
Amid PUBG fame, developer Bluehole readies release of MMORPG 'Ascent: Infinite Realm'
Amid PUBG fame, developer Bluehole readies release of MMORPG 'Ascent: Infinite Realm'
Steam sale: Save US$443 with the exhilarating Humble Codemasters Racing Bundle
Steam sale: Save US$443 with the exhilarating Humble Codemasters Racing Bundle
More Life
'The Big Bang Theory' season 11 episode 11 spoilers
‘Outlander’ season 3: Behind-the-scenes video
'Major Crimes' season 6 episode 7 spoilers [VIDEO]
'Hawaii Five 0' season 8 episode 10 spoilers [VIDEO]
'Game of Thrones' history and lore: Rains of Castamere
‘Game of Thrones’ season 7: Extras in Blu-ray and DVD
'Power' season 5: First preview in Starz shows for 2018
‘Power’ season 5: Family bond in sneak peak
More Entertainment
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car