NBA Trade News: Bulls shopping Nikola Mirotic, Robin Lopez

Dec 11, 2017; Chicago, IL, USA; Chicago Bulls forward Nikola Mirotic (44) drives around Boston Celtics forward Al Horford (42) during the first quarter at the United Center. USA TODAY Sports / Dennis Wierzbicki

The Chicago Bulls (6-20) are reportedly shopping fourth-year forward Nikola Mirotic and veteran big man Robin Lopez ahead of the Feb. 8 NBA Trade Deadline. Mirotic becomes eligible to be traded on Jan. 15.

Mirotic signed a two-year, US$27 million contract in June which contains a team option for the 2018-19 NBA season. The team that trades for the Spanish stretch-4 would be acquiring him for just one season.

According to The Chicago Tribune's KC Johnson, the Bulls front office is gauging the trade value of Mirotic and Lopez, who has approximately US$28 million (AU$37 million) and two years left on his contract.

"According to one Eastern Conference executive and one Western Conference executive, the Bulls have made preliminary inquiries on Mirotic’s value, along with Robin Lopez’s. The Bulls, who are under the salary-cap floor, are seeking to add future assets in terms of draft picks without taking on long-term contracts," Johnson wrote in a report published Monday.

On Oct. 17, Mirotic suffered fractures to his upper jaw during a scuffle with third-year forward Bobby Portis. Though Mirotic and Portis shook hands and moved past the incident, NBA insiders believe the Spaniard will be on his way out of Chicago.

“We’re finding each other. We’re reading each other. We’re bringing that energy the team needs. When we’re both on the court, it seems the team is playing well. When he’s popping, I’m trying to roll-- just reading the defense. The same way, when I’m popping, he’s going to the basket," Mirotic said about his incident with Portis.

Nikola Mirotic is currently averaging a career-high tally of 16.3 points and 4.7 rebounds. However, he has appeared in just three games for Fred Hoiberg's team after his altercation with teammate Bobby Portis. Stay tuned for the latest NBA Trade News.