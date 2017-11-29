NBA Trade News: Memphis Grizzlies reject Marc Gasol inquiries

By @saihoops on
NBA Trade News, Marc Gasol trade
Oct 21, 2017; Memphis, TN, USA; Memphis Grizzlies center Marc Gasol (33) handles the ball against Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) during the first half at FedExForum. USA TODAY Sports / Justin Ford

The Memphis Grizzlies have no intention to trade All-Star big man Marc Gasol, contrary to reports that the franchise could enter a new era. The Grizzlies fired coach David Fizdale Monday after the team's 98-88 home loss to the Brooklyn Nets. It was the Grizzlies' eighth consecutive defeat in the 2017-18 NBA season.

In the aftermath of Fizdale's firing, several reports hinted that there had been "serious tension" between the coach and Gasol throughout their time working together. The Memphis Commercial Appeal went as far as to suggest that Gasol was the primary reason behind the Grizzlies sacking Fizdale.

According to The Vertical's Chris Mannix, teams have already begun calling the Grizzlies front office with hopes of pulling off a Marc Gasol trade. However, the team has reportedly rebuffed all inquiries. 

"For now, there is value there; while the Grizzlies have not shopped Gasol, teams have inquired about him, only to be rebuffed. At some point, they will stop calling, and Memphis will have blown its best chance to recoup the kind of draft capital needed to rebuild," Mannix wrote in a report published Tuesday.

Marc Gasol trade: Could Boston Celtics come calling?

In July, Mannix reported that the Boston Celtics could pursue a Marc Gasol trade within the coming year. If the Grizzlies remain out of playoff contention during the Feb. 8 NBA Trade Deadline, there's a good chance that their front office attempts to secure a bag of assets and young players in exchange for Gasol. 

Gasol signed a five-year, US$113 million maximum-level contract with the Memphis Grizzlies ahead of the 2015-16 season. The Spaniard would be 34 when while entering the 2019-20 NBA season. Since Gasol owns a Player Option on the last year of his deal, the team that trades for Gasol is guaranteed of his services for at least two seasons.  

Marc Gasol, a former Defensive Player of the Year recipient, is still regarded as one of the elite big men in the sport. He is averaging 19.1 points, 9.1 rebounds, 4.1 assists and 1.7 blocks this season, while shooting a career-low .418 from the field. Gasol has recently turned into a Stretch 5, attempting nearly five three-pointers per game. Stay tuned for the latest NBA Trade News.

Related
Join the Discussion
Elon Musk fulfills promise to build SA's lithium-ion battery in 100 days
'Let’s Make History!': Internal email hints Amazon’s Thursday test launch in Australia
Increasing supply ‘unlikely in isolation to create affordable housing’ in Australia: analysis
Australian businesses in the midst of best economic conditions in two decades
eBay Australia, Google team up for a more personalised shopping experience
eBay Australia, Google team up for a more personalised shopping experience
Increased job opportunities in Australia amid rush to hire workers before Christmas
Increased job opportunities in Australia amid rush to hire workers before Christmas
More Business
Government cancels sitting week for Senate to finish debating SSM in Australia
Turnbull reveals tax cut plan for middle-income Australians
Joe Biden vs Trump: Poll finds voters prefer former US vice president
Trump administration gives nearly 60,000 Haitians 18 months to leave
Apple dragged into Belle Gibson’s fake cancer scandal over Apple Watch app
Apple dragged into Belle Gibson’s fake cancer scandal over Apple Watch app
Thanksgiving 2017: Trump uses presidential pardoning power to spare Drumstick and Wishbone
Thanksgiving 2017: Trump uses presidential pardoning power to spare Drumstick and Wishbone
More News
Blake Griffin injury update: Clippers star diagnosed with sprained MCL
Andrew Bogut could coach in the NBL at some stage
Australia retain pace attack for Adelaide day-night Test
Ben Simmons injury update: Sixers point guard suffers ankle sprain
NBA Trade News: Memphis Grizzlies reject Marc Gasol inquiries
NBA Trade News: Memphis Grizzlies reject Marc Gasol inquiries
LeBron James ejected for the first time in NBA career
LeBron James ejected for the first time in NBA career
More Sports
New Steam indie games for November week 2: 'Turf Wars' and more
Paddles, First Cat of New Zealand and PM Ardern’s cat, dies
Niantic announces 'Harry Potter: Wizards Unite,' complete with spell-casting feature and more
Diving deeper into nautical archaeology
Steam sale: Fanatical Max Damage Bundle promises 8 'chaotic' games for US$3.49
Steam sale: Fanatical Max Damage Bundle promises 8 'chaotic' games for US$3.49
New indie Steam games for November week 1: 'Usurper' and more
New indie Steam games for November week 1: 'Usurper' and more
More Life
Meghan Markle’s 'childhood best friend' says 'Harry has fallen for her play'
Prince Harry designs Meghan Markle’s engagement ring including Diana’s diamonds
'Coronation Street' Nov. 27 recap
What Meghan Markle’s title will be after marrying Prince Harry
'Poldark' TV series: Tom York on playing Sam
‘Poldark’: Tom York wasn’t expecting singing
'Outlander' season 3 episode 11 was originally titled 'Turtle soup'
‘Outlander’ season 3: Producers take fans behind the scenes
More Entertainment
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car