NBA Trade News: Memphis Grizzlies reject Marc Gasol inquiries

The Memphis Grizzlies have no intention to trade All-Star big man Marc Gasol, contrary to reports that the franchise could enter a new era. The Grizzlies fired coach David Fizdale Monday after the team's 98-88 home loss to the Brooklyn Nets. It was the Grizzlies' eighth consecutive defeat in the 2017-18 NBA season.

In the aftermath of Fizdale's firing, several reports hinted that there had been "serious tension" between the coach and Gasol throughout their time working together. The Memphis Commercial Appeal went as far as to suggest that Gasol was the primary reason behind the Grizzlies sacking Fizdale.

According to The Vertical's Chris Mannix, teams have already begun calling the Grizzlies front office with hopes of pulling off a Marc Gasol trade. However, the team has reportedly rebuffed all inquiries.

"For now, there is value there; while the Grizzlies have not shopped Gasol, teams have inquired about him, only to be rebuffed. At some point, they will stop calling, and Memphis will have blown its best chance to recoup the kind of draft capital needed to rebuild," Mannix wrote in a report published Tuesday.

Marc Gasol trade: Could Boston Celtics come calling?

In July, Mannix reported that the Boston Celtics could pursue a Marc Gasol trade within the coming year. If the Grizzlies remain out of playoff contention during the Feb. 8 NBA Trade Deadline, there's a good chance that their front office attempts to secure a bag of assets and young players in exchange for Gasol.

Gasol signed a five-year, US$113 million maximum-level contract with the Memphis Grizzlies ahead of the 2015-16 season. The Spaniard would be 34 when while entering the 2019-20 NBA season. Since Gasol owns a Player Option on the last year of his deal, the team that trades for Gasol is guaranteed of his services for at least two seasons.

Marc Gasol, a former Defensive Player of the Year recipient, is still regarded as one of the elite big men in the sport. He is averaging 19.1 points, 9.1 rebounds, 4.1 assists and 1.7 blocks this season, while shooting a career-low .418 from the field. Gasol has recently turned into a Stretch 5, attempting nearly five three-pointers per game. Stay tuned for the latest NBA Trade News.