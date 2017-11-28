NBA Trade News: Cavs 'would consider' moving Tristan Thompson for DeAndre Jordan

By @saihoops on
NBA Trade News, DeAndre Jordan trade, DeAndre Jordan
Apr 30, 2017; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Los Angeles Clippers center DeAndre Jordan (6) is fouled by Utah Jazz guard George Hill (3) in the first period of game seven of the first round of the 2017 NBA Playoffs at Staples Center. USA TODAY Sports / Jayne Kamin-Oncea

The Cleveland Cavaliers (13-7) extended their winning streak to eight games Monday when they defeated the Philadelphia 76ers (11-8). However, the reigning Eastern Conference champions could witness a roster shake-up closer to the Feb. 8 NBA Trade Deadline.

According to Cleveland.com‘s Joe Vardon, the Cavs would be open to the idea of trading Tristan Thompson for Los Angeles Clippers big man DeAndre Jordan. 

"A league source believes this move, (DeAndre) Jordan for (Tristan) Thompson, is one the Cavs would consider. How the Brooklyn pick figured in remains to be seen (Cleveland also has its own No. 1 pick), but if the Cavs felt Jordan was the only piece missing for them to take down the Warriors they’d have to consider this," Vardon wrote in a report published last Friday.

Jordan, who signed a four-year, US$87 million (AU$113 million) deal with Los Angeles in 2015, is likely to decline his 2018-19 Player Option worth US$24 million (AU$31 million) this summer. As an unrestricted free agent, Jordan, widely regarded as the No. 1 rim protector in basketball, is expected to receive a host of maximum-level offers in excess of US$35 million (AU$45 million) per season.

NBA Trade News: Tristan Thompson under contract until 2019-20

Tristan Thompson, currently recovering from a strained left calf injury, signed a five-year contract worth US$82 million (AU$107 million) with the Cavaliers in the summer of 2015. The team that trades for Thompson is assured of his services through the 2019-20 NBA season.

Last week, ESPN's Kevin Pelton reported that injury woes coupled with a losing record could force the Clippers to pull the trigger on a DeAndre Jordan trade and acquire younger pieces.

"Given Jordan's age (29) and price tag, the Clippers might be ready to move on, and trading Jordan before the deadline would allow them to recoup some value. The depth at the centre position around the league makes finding a trade partner difficult, particularly if the Clippers insist on getting expiring contracts in return. But Jordan, selected for the All-NBA team the past three seasons, would be an upgrade in the middle for most teams, so there should be interest," Pelton wrote in an insider article.

The Clippers have lost eight of their last ten games and could potentially shake up their roster ahead of the Feb. 8 NBA Trade Deadline. According to The Washington Post‘s Tim Bontemps, “multiple teams” have already contacted the Clippers about a potential DeAndre Jordan trade.

With LeBron James also approaching free agency, the Cavs front office could be under pressure to give the four-time MVP one last shot at vying for an NBA championship. The Cavs were outclassed 4-1 by the Golden State Warriors in June's NBA Finals. According to Las Vegas odds makers, the Warriors are overwhelming favourites to repeat as NBA champions. Stay tuned for the latest NBA Trade News.

