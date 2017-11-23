NBA Trade News: Clippers could move DeAndre Jordan ahead of deadline

Apr 30, 2017; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Los Angeles Clippers center DeAndre Jordan (6) is fouled by Utah Jazz guard George Hill (3) in the first period of game seven of the first round of the 2017 NBA Playoffs at Staples Center. USA TODAY Sports / Jayne Kamin-Oncea

The Los Angeles Clippers could explore the market for All-Star centre DeAndre Jordan ahead of the Feb. 8 NBA Trade Deadline, according to a report. With the team losing nine of its last 10 games, there is chatter of the front office blowing up the roster. 

Jordan, who signed a four-year, US$87 million (AU$113 million) deal with the Clippers in 2015, is expected to decline his 2018-19 Player Option worth US$24 million (AU$31 million) this offseason. As an unrestricted free agent, Jordan, regarded as the best rim protector in the sport, is likely to receive maximum-level contracts in excess of US$35 million (AU$45 million) per season. 

According to ESPN's Kevin Pelton, the injury woes coupled by the losing record could force Clippers boss Jerry West to make tough decisions. 

"Given Jordan's age (29) and price tag, the Clippers might be ready to move on, and trading Jordan before the deadline would allow them to recoup some value. The depth at the center position around the league makes finding a trade partner difficult, particularly if the Clippers insist on getting expiring contracts in return. But Jordan, selected for the All-NBA team the past three seasons, would be an upgrade in the middle for most teams, so there should be interest," Pelton wrote in an insider piece published Wednesday. 

DeAndre Jordan trade realistic before deadline

The Clippers are dealing with injuries to Patrick Beverley, Danilo Gallinari and Milos Teodosic -- three players who were a part of their starting unit on opening night. While Beverley has been ruled out of the season after undergoing a season-ending micro fracture surgery on his right knee, Gallinari and Teodosic are not expected back in the near future. 

According ESPN's Zach Lowe, Jordan and the Clippers discussed a contract extension, but talks have stalled. If the Clippers are out of the playoff picture by the NBA Trade Deadline, there's a good chance Los Angeles explores a DeAndre Jordan trade to either a championship contender or a team with young assets. 

"If the Clippers give up hope of making the playoffs, they'll have to consider trading two key players who can become free agents at season's end. Notably, that means All-Star centre DeAndre Jordan, who holds a player option for the 2018-19 season. Assuming talks with the Clippers don't result in an extension, Jordan will likely become a free agent to lock in what might be his last lucrative multiyear deal," added Pelton. 

DeAndre Jordan averaged 12.7 points, 13.8 rebounds and 1.7 blocks last season and made the All-NBA Third Team. This season, the athletic big man is averaging 10.5 points, 13.8 rebounds and 1.2 blocks from 17 games. Stay tuned for the latest chatter on a DeAndre Jordan trade and other NBA Trade News. 

NBA Trade News: Clippers could move DeAndre Jordan ahead of deadline
NBA Trade News: Clippers could move DeAndre Jordan ahead of deadline
