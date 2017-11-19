NBA Trade News: Utah Jazz will explore deals for Derrick Favors

Nov 5, 2017; Houston, TX, USA; Utah Jazz forward Derrick Favors (15) shoots the ball as Houston Rockets center Clint Capela (15) defends during the second quarter at Toyota Center.

Nov 5, 2017; Houston, TX, USA; Utah Jazz forward Derrick Favors (15) shoots the ball as Houston Rockets center Clint Capela (15) defends during the second quarter at Toyota Center. USA TODAY Sports / Troy Taormina

The Utah Jazz (7-10) are likely to shop big man Derrick Favors ahead of the Feb. 8 NBA Trade Deadline, according to a new report. Favors, drafted No. 3 overall in 2010, will become an unrestricted free agent in July.

A few years back, Favors was viewed as an integral component of Utah's young core that also included Rudy Gobert, Dante Exum, Gordon Hayward and Rodney Hood. However, in the aftermath of Hayward's exit and Favors' recent injury history, the franchise is beginning to tread in a different direction.

With Favors approaching free agency, the Jazz could be tempted to procure young assets or draft picks, according to several reports. But Favors is not letting the trade chatter impact his game.

"The key is for me not to think about it (NBA Trade News). I don't read the articles. I don't read Twitter. I just don't pay attention to it. ... I have to keep working on my game. And when I'm in the game, I just have to know that I'm not only playing for my team, but I'm showcasing my talent as well," Favors told The Salk Lake Tribune.

Derrick Favors prefers staying in Utah

The report added that Favors would prefer to stay in Utah for the foreseeable future. However, he understands that the NBA is a business.

After a career-best season in 2015-16, Favors has dealt with a plethora of injuries over the past two years. In 2016-17, he missed a total of 32 regular season games. With star centre Rudy Gobert dealing with a bone bruise on his right tibia, Favors has been asked to play the five spot by coach Quin Snyder.

"It’s nothing new. I know I’m going to have to work hard, and I know I'm going to be counted on to produce. I'm ready for it."

This season, Derrick Favors has started all 15 games and is averaging a tally of 10.9 points, 5.7 rebounds and 1.3 assists. If he can get through the season healthy, the 26-year-old Favors is likely to attract a long list of suitors in free agency. Stay tuned for the latest NBA Trade News.