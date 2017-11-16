NBA Trade News: Mavs could explore offers for Nerlens Noel

Apr 7, 2017; Dallas, TX, USA; Dallas Mavericks forward Nerlens Noel (3) and San Antonio Spurs center Dewayne Dedmon (3) go for a loose ball during the first quarter at American Airlines Center.

Apr 7, 2017; Dallas, TX, USA; Dallas Mavericks forward Nerlens Noel (3) and San Antonio Spurs center Dewayne Dedmon (3) go for a loose ball during the first quarter at American Airlines Center. USA TODAY Sports / Kevin Jairaj

The Dallas Mavericks haven't ruled out the possibility of shopping Nerlens Noel ahead of the Feb. 8 NBA Trade Deadline, according to a new report. Noel, the fourth-year centre from Kentucky, will become an unrestricted free agent in July.

During the offseason, the Mavericks and Noel failed to reach an agreement on a contract extension. Noel entered the summer as a Restricted Free Agent (RFA) and reportedly turned down a four-year contract worth US$70 million (AU$88 million). Noel eventually signed a one-year qualifying offer worth US$4.1 million (AU$5.1 million) to stay in Dallas for the 2017-18 season.

In 14 games thus far, Noel is averaging a little over 15 minutes per game for 4.7 points and 4.9 rebounds per game. At the start of the season, Noel was expected to cement his spot as the starting centre. However, coach Rick Carlisle has insisted on starting aging franchise star Dirk Nowitzki at the five spot. Noel is reportedly frustrated with his situation in Dallas and will explore free agency next summer.

The Mavs are considering a roster overhaul ahead of next season, per coach Carlisle. "I think we're pursuing anything and everything out there. At 2-13, pretty sure we're not standing pat. But my focus is the guys we have right now and helping them fight through this and get better," Carlisle was quoted as saying by The Dallas Morning News.

According to ESPN, the Mavs will explore a Nerlens Noel trade since several coaches and general managers value the upside of the athletic big man. The report added that Mavs can't trade Noel without his consent.

Noel's deal is just for the 2017-18 season, so he can't be traded without his consent. If Noel is traded, he will lose his full Bird free-agent rights, which is why he has full veto power

Nerlens Noel, projected to be an elite rim protector in the NBA, became a member of the Mavericks during last year's NBA Trade Deadline when Dallas sent Justin Anderson, Andrew Bogut's expiring deal and a protected first-round pick to the Philadelphia 76ers. Noel averaged 8.5 points and 7.5 rebounds from 22 games with the Mavericks last season. Stay tuned for the latest NBA Trade News.