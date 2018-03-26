New Steam games for March week 4: 'Ash of Gods' and more

The last few days of March have seen the arrival of several new Steam games, particularly a much-awaited JRPG. Of course, the release of such a big game spells bad news for other smaller titles, which may be overlooked by the casual eye.

Listed below are three new Steam games released on the platform in the past few days. There are a couple of role-playing titles and an extreme real-time strategy game set in space.

‘Ni no Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom’ – Developer: Level-5

Start with perhaps one of the most anticipated releases in March. “Ni no Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom is the sequel to the critically acclaimed “Ni no Kuni: Wrath of the White Witch.” This time, players control a young king named Evan, who must go on an incredible adventure to reclaim his kingdom. Expect beautiful graphics, a magical battle system, and a heartwarming storyline for all ages.

‘Lazy Galaxy’ – Developer: Coldwild Games, Vladimir Slav

Despite being branded as an idle clicker, “Lazy Galaxy” is anything but lazy. It requires one’s strategic skills to ensure the defeat of an evil alien race. The game has RTS elements in which players must build bases, control their ships, and acquire loot to craft items from. Of course, they may choose to sit back and relax while playing.

‘Ash of Gods: Redemption’ – Developer: AurumDust

Here’s another role-playing game for those who love turn-based strategy. “Ash of Gods” involves three separate protagonists who must defeat a mysterious evil that threatens the land. Perhaps the game’s best feature is its storyline. Players make important decisions that can alter the course of the tale, at times resulting in the death of even the main characters. Even so, the game does not go into Game Over and instead continues the journey. Now that’s interesting.