'Breath of the Wild' wins Game of the Year at GDC Awards

The Nintendo booth is shown at the E3 2017 Electronic Entertainment Expo in Los Angeles, California, U.S. June 13, 2017. REUTERS/ Mike Blake

“The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild” has won another Game of the Year award. Nintendo’s critically acclaimed adventure game has been bestowed the honour during the recently concluded 18th annual Game Developers Choice Awards (GDCA).

Perhaps it's not surprising that the latest Zelda game has received another GOTY trophy. After all, it also swept major awards at The Game Awards and the D.I.C.E. Awards. At the GDCA, the Nintendo game also won Best Audio and Best Design.

The event, held during this year’s Game Developers Conference (GDC) at San Francisco’s Moscone Center, pays an annual tribute to the best games of the year. Awards are voted upon by game developers as well.

According to a press release, the awards “also honor the dedicated individuals who have helped further the art, science and craft of video games with special awards.” Winning this year’s Ambassador Award is Rami Ismail, co-founder of Vlambeer.

Tim Schafer has also been given the Lifetime Achievement Award for his contributions to the gaming industry. Schafer is best known as the designer for classic games like “Day of the Tentacle” and “Grim Fandango.”

Katie Stern, General Manager of the Game Developers Conference, acknowledges 2018 as the year with “some of the strongest titles” offered for this generation. “The GDCAs give us an opportunity to reflect on and honor the games that provided us with endless joy,” Stern added.

Below is the complete list of winners in this year’s Game Developers Choice Awards.

Best Audio
The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (Nintendo)

Best Debut
Studio MDHR (Cuphead)

Best Design
The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (Nintendo)

Best Mobile Game
Gorogoa (Jason Roberts/Buried Signal)

Innovation Award
Gorogoa (Jason Roberts/Buried Signal)

Best Narrative
What Remains of Edith Finch (Giant Sparrow)

Best Technology
Horizon Zero Dawn (Guerrilla Games)

Best Visual Art
Cuphead (Studio MDHR)

Best VR/AR Game
SUPERHOT VR (The SUPERHOT Team)

Audience Award
NieR: Automata (PlatinumGames)

Game of the Year
The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (Nintendo)

Ambassador Award
Rami Ismail

Lifetime Achievement Award
Tim Schafer

