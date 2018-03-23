'Far Cry 5' PlayStation Platinum Trophy Quest for Aussie gamers starts soon

By on
ps4-2326616_1280
PlayStation 4. Pixabay

Australian gamers now have a chance to win a real-life trophy simply by playing “Far Cry 5” and being the first to unlock the game’s corresponding Platinum Trophy. The competition, PlayStation Plus Platinum Hunters, starts as soon as the game releases next week.

PlayStation Australia has announced the continuation of PlayStation Plus Platinum Hunters, in which Aussies must outplay others to achieve “Far Cry 5’s” Platinum Trophy. A replica of the trophy will be sent to the winner.

The competition was established “for gaming connoisseurs to play, compete and be rewarded for their hours of effort to unlock every in-game trophy,” according to PlayStation Australia. “The limited-edition replica will give one passionate players the utmost bragging rights; being crowned as the nation’s best completionist.”

Normally, PlayStation trophies are unlocked by accomplishing certain tasks in a game. The Platinum Trophy, however, can only be unlocked once the player attains every other trophy, not including those in DLCs.

The contest is open to residents of Australia. There are instructions that must be followed, however. Upon completion, the player must tweet or post on Facebook the screenshot of the accomplishment, tagging @PlayStationAU and using the hashtag #PlusPlatinumHunters. It is thus ideal to read the terms and conditions before joining.

Competition starts with the game’s release and ends on May 22, 2018 AEST. Of course, if someone finishes it before the deadline (which is sure to happen), the contest closes early.

“Far Cry 5” is the fifth instalment of the hugely successful first-person shooter series. Developed by Ubisoft Montreal, it is set in the fictional Hope County, Montana, where the protagonist must topple a cult of right-wing extremists led by the charismatic preacher Joseph Seed.

The game releases in Australia on March 27. Aside from the PS4, it will also be available for PC and Xbox One.

Watch the video for PlayStation Plus Platinum Hunters below.

PlayStation Australia/YouTube

McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car