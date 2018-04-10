New Steam games for April 2018 week 2: 'Cefore' and more

It’s the second week of April, which really doesn’t matter as far as gaming is concerned. With plenty of games launching on Steam each week, it’s inevitable for one’s backlog to increase day by day. This post aims to narrow down the new titles that are worth playing.

Below are some of the many games that have been released on Steam in the past few days.

‘Infernium’ – Developer: Carlos Coronado

Described by the devs as “a survival horror approach to Pac-Man,” the game tasks players with exploring a non-linear environment filled with danger at every turn. Reviews have been positive so far, with some even comparing “Infernium” to “Dark Souls” in a sense that the lore slowly unfolds before the players the more they dive deep into the game.

‘YEARN: Tyrant's Conquest’ – Developer: TripleRam Games

Here’s an eye-catching strategy title. “YEARN: Tyrant's Conquest” offers turn-based combat via multiplayer. Choose among four tyrants to wreak havoc on several beautiful battlefields. With over 20 maps to conquer, fans of strategy games may have finally found something worthwhile to play.

‘Cefore’ – Developer: Pixelz Games

This lovely indie offering sees players destroying structures in the most imaginative ways possible. “Cefore” is a physics-based puzzle game in which creativity is key. Step in the shoes of Baro and demolish one structure after another, laughing as you watch them burn before your eyes.

Here are other games that might be worth one’s time:

‘PWND’ – A free-to-play action game set in the future. Multiplayer and single-player modes are available.

‘Dead’ – A fast-paced indie game with fun boss battles. Challenging, but never unfair.

‘Plug Me’ – Puzzle platformer in which players must race against a physical timer to save a city from imminent destruction.

‘Magika Land of Fantasy’ – An Early Access title with gorgeous graphics. Play as a wizard and save the kingdom.