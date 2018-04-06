'Spyro Reignited Trilogy' lands on PS4 and Xbox One on September

Activision has finally unveiled “Spyro Reignited Trilogy,” a collection of the remastered versions of the three original Spyro games. The major reveal comes following a series of leaks before the official announcement even happened.

“Spyro Reignited Trilogy” contains overhauled editions of “Spyro the Dragon” (1998), “Spyro 2: Ripto’s Rage!” (1999) and “Spyro: Year of the Dragon” (2000). The collection will be initially released for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One on September 21, thus confirming previous information passed on to Kotaku UK last February.

The games revolve around the titular purple dragon, who in the first instalment must save his fellow dragons from a spell cast by the evil Gnasty Gnorc. Then developed by Insomniac Games, the original trilogy, which was only released for the first PlayStation, had been widely lauded by critics.

Current publisher Activision has confirmed that the remaster is developed by Toys for Bob. The upcoming title promises a complete overhaul of environments, controls, lighting and cinematics.

“We’re deeply passionate about staying true to the legacy of the original three Spyro games with the Spyro Reignited Trilogy,” Paul Yan, Chief Creative Officer at Toys for Bob, said in a statement. “We’ve poured a lot of love into making the personalities and worlds feel just like fans remember them, while also keeping the game collection surprisingly fresh with lush, high definition detail. We’re bringing back the Spyro we all fell in love with 20 years ago.”

The announcement of the title follows a series of leaks, which began when Amazon Mexico listed the yet-unannounced trilogy for PS4. The blunder continued when screenshots reportedly leaked from SpyroTheDragon.com’s servers.

“Spyro Reignited Trilogy” is now up for pre-orders. Available for PS4 and Xbox One (so far), it has a suggested retail price of US$39.99 (AU$52.02).

