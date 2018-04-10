PAX Australia 2018 tickets now available, early bird pricing up for grabs

Aussie gamers can now purchase tickets for PAX Australia 2018. The event runs from October 26 to 28 at the Melbourne Convention and Exhibition Centre.

Early bird prices are currently in effect, highly recommended for those who would purchase early. Single-day passes cost $62, while three-day passes cost $165. Prices are expected to rise at a later date.

Current online pricing is as follows:

$165 – Three-day pass

$165 – International three-day pass

$62 – Friday only

$62 – Saturday only

$62 – Sunday only

+$45 – BYOC

“BYOC” means “bring your own computer.” According to the registration page, the BYOC badge grants special seats to those who’d bring their own computer to play local games on PAX’s wired Network.

PAX AUS 2018 promises panel events, the Omegathon, musical performances from special guests, and an exhibit hall packed with leading AAA publishers and developers. There will also be pin tradings, a diversity and handheld lounge, a PC area, and more. New indie games will also be showcased through the PAX AUS Indie Showcase event and PAX Rising.

Interestingly enough, the EB Expo will be held during this year’s PAX AUS. According to the event’s page, “a dedicated area for the largest publishers in the world to showcase their upcoming titles, developer presentations in the EB Expo Live Theatre, and Australia’s biggest pop-up EB Games store.”

The full schedule for PAX AUS 2018 is expected to be posted in the coming weeks leading to the event. Interested participants may visit the official website to register for Early Bird badges.