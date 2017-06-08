‘New Girl’ season 7: Prepare for a Nick-Jess wedding

“New Girl” season 7 may be the last hurrah for everyone’s favourite loft mates, but it doesn’t mean that the series is going out without a bang. If last season’s ending was sweet, the show’s swan song may prove to be even sweeter.

Spoiler alert: This article contains plot details about “New Girl”

Now that “New Girl” has been officially renewed for a final season, fans are wondering what the showrunners and cast members have in store for the series’ curtain call. The season 6 finale ended with a bundle of joy surprise and some elevator love, which were rewarding to watch considering the whole season’s somewhat slow-moving stride.

The upcoming seventh and final season, however, is bound to be fast-paced. A time jump is expected to occur, and season 7 will reportedly pick up three years after the elevator action. This means that next season’s premiere could feature Cece (Hannah Simone) and Schmidt’s (Max Greenfield) kid – or kids – and Winston’s (Lamorne Morris) blooming relationship with his dad.

Jake Johnson, who plays Nick on the Fox comedy series, held a Twitter Q&A on Monday. The actor responded to a number of interesting queries about the show’s future, but perhaps the best one was about his character’s relationship with Jess (Zooey Deschanel). When asked if Nick and Jess are going to tie the knot next season, Johnson said “I think so, yes.”

The “Drinking Buddies” star also said that although the upcoming season will be much shorter, he is glad that Fox extended the series even if the network “didn’t have to.” The show is set to have a total of eight episodes next season.

Johnson also hopes that Coach (Damon Wayans Jr) returns in season 7. Ernest Tagliaboo, who is better known by his professional trainer nickname, was last seen on “Homecoming,” last season’s fourth instalment. That episode also marked the show’s crossover with fellow Fox comedy “Brooklyn Nine-Nine.”

Series creator and executive producer Liz Meriwether had to work wonders in order for the show to get extended. Now she gets to end her show the right way. According to Deadline, the final season will showcase the main characters’ important milestones over the course of a year, including a “big one” that will highlight the series finale.

Will the series end with Jess and Nick’s wedding? Stay tuned and find out. “New Girl” season 7 will be available in Australia via Fox8.

