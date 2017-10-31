Netflix cancels ‘House of Cards’ following Kevin Spacey allegation

Kevin Spacey holds the award for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series for his role in "House of Cards" during the 22nd Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, California January 30, 2016.

Kevin Spacey holds the award for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series for his role in "House of Cards" during the 22nd Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, California January 30, 2016. Reuters/Mike Blake

Netflix has cancelled the Kevin Spacey-starrer “House of Cards” one day after the award-winning actor was accused of making sexual advances towards a minor more three decades ago. The 13-episode sixth season, which is expected to air in 2018, will be the final season.

In an interview with BuzzFeed News, “Rent” star Anthony Rapp claimed he was just 14 in 1986 when the then-26-year-old actor carried him into a bed and made sexual advances toward him. Spacey has claimed he did not remember the incident described by the “Star Trek: Discovery” actor, though he apologised nonetheless and proceeded to come out as a gay man.

Netflix, which distributes Spacey’s Golden Globe Award-winning political drama, and Media Rights Capital, the show’s co-producer, have acted quickly following the allegation to cancel the show. They alerted the cast and crew on Monday morning, telling them that the upcoming sixth season in 2018 would be the last one.

“Media Rights Capital and Netflix are deeply troubled by last night’s news concerning Kevin Spacey. In response to last night’s revelations, executives from both of our companies arrived in Baltimore this afternoon to meet with our cast and crew to ensure that they continue to feel safe and supported. As previously scheduled, Kevin Spacey is not working on set at this time,” the statement reads.

“House of Cards” may be in its last season, but it’s not exactly ending, according to a report. Variety says that Netflix and Media Rights will move ahead with a spin-off of the show. It’s still in the “very early stages of development on multiple ideas for a potential spinoff.”

The planned spin-off is expected not to feature main character Frank Underwood (Spacey) anymore. One concept, according to the publication, revolves around Doug Stamper (played by Michael Kelly), Underwood’s loyal chief of staff, although nothing is set in stone yet.

Spacey’s statement following Rapp’s revelation was mostly met with disdain from social media and the LGBT community. He said he was drunk that night and did not remember the incident. In the same statement, he came out as a gay man. This did not sit well with Twitter users, who said Spacey deflected the issue of him possibly molesting an underage boy by admitting he is a homosexual.

Rapp did not address Spacey’s statement. He, however, hoped that by sharing his experience, he was able to make a difference.