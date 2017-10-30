Kevin Spacey slammed for coming out as gay after sexual misconduct allegation

U.S. actor Kevin Spacey talks to members of the public before his latest movie "Margin Call" is screened in the auditorium of the newly opened Niemeyer Centre, a cultural complex designed by Brazilian architect Oscar Niemeyer, in Aviles, northern Spain September 26, 2011.

U.S. actor Kevin Spacey talks to members of the public before his latest movie "Margin Call" is screened in the auditorium of the newly opened Niemeyer Centre, a cultural complex designed by Brazilian architect Oscar Niemeyer, in Aviles, northern Spain September 26, 2011. Reuters/Eloy Alonso

Kevin Spacey is facing the wrath of social media after coming out as a gay man at a wrong time. He issued a statement on Twitter after “Rent” star Anthony Rapp accused him of making sexual advances when the latter was just 14 years old.

Rapp, who is now 46, told BuzzFeed News that Spacey befriended him in 1986 while they both performed on Broadway shows. The Tony Award winner, who was 26 at that time, then invited the younger actor, then 14, over to his apartment for a party. At the end of the night, Spacey allegedly picked Rapp up and placed him on his bed then climbed on top of him, making sexual advances.

Rapp said he remembered Spacey as drunk during the incident. He didn’t remember if Spacey talked to him but knew he was trying to seduce him. “I don’t know if I would have used that language. But I was aware that he was trying to get with me sexually,” he said. He recalled pushing Spacey off him and stepping into the bathroom, closing the door.

Rapp, who now stars in “Star Trek: Discovery,” kept the incident to himself but said he met with a lawyer after a few years. He was told it was not a case worth pursuing.

Spacey has since responded to Rapp’s allegations, saying he was “beyond horrified” to hear that he purportedly did that to him over 30 years ago. He said he did not remember the incident, saying, “But if I did behave then as he describes, I owe him the sincerest apology for what would have been deeply inappropriate drunken behaviour, and I am sorry for the feelings he describes having carried with him all these years.”

In the same Twitter message, the 58-year-old actor came out as a gay man. “As those closest to me know, in my life I have had relationships with both men and women. I have loved and had romantic encounters with men throughout my life, and I choose now to live as a gay man. I want to deal with this honestly and openly and that starts with examining my own behaviour.”

Spacey’s admission was not met with a resounding welcome even from the LGBT community, though. As social media commenters have pointed out, he came out as a gay man to try to deflect the sexual misconduct allegation against him.

Kevin Spacey has just invented something that has never existed before: a bad time to come out. — billy eichner (@billyeichner) October 30, 2017

Kevin Spacey's comment was wrong on so many levels. https://t.co/5pFhiqMK5W — Larry Wilmore (@larrywilmore) October 30, 2017

"I'm sorry, Mr. Spacey, but your application to join the gay community at this time has been denied." — Dan Savage (@fakedansavage) October 30, 2017

Nope to Kevin Spacey's statement. Nope. There's no amount of drunk or closeted that excuses or explains away assaulting a 14-year-old child. — Dan Savage (@fakedansavage) October 30, 2017

Anthony Rapp: "Kevin Spacey tried to rape me."Media: "Kevin how do you respond?"Spacey: "uuh...uuhh... Hey everyone I'm gay!" pic.twitter.com/6LAEfsyRtF — Travon Free (@Travon) October 30, 2017

Very brave of Kevin Spacey to come out as a forgetful predator. — Louis Virtel (@louisvirtel) October 30, 2017

I'm not interested in Kevin Spacey being gay. I'm curious as to why we're conflating sexuality w/ the molestation of a minor. Stay on topic — Ashlee Marie Preston (@AshleeMPreston) October 30, 2017

No no no no no! You do not get to “choose” to hide under the rainbow! Kick rocks! https://t.co/xJDGAxDjxz — Official Wanda Sykes (@iamwandasykes) October 30, 2017

Following Spacey’s response, Rapp did not address the apology, saying he had no further comment. He said he came forward to hopefully make a difference with his experience.

I came forward with my story, standing on the shoulders of the many courageous women and men who have been speaking out 1/3 — Anthony Rapp (@albinokid) October 30, 2017

to shine a light and hopefully make a difference, as they have done for me. 2/3 — Anthony Rapp (@albinokid) October 30, 2017