Angelina Jolie shares ‘bad experience’ with Weinstein; Wife says she’s leaving him

Director and cast member Angelina Jolie poses at the premiere of "By the Sea" during the opening night of AFI FEST 2015 in Hollywood, California November 5, 2015.

Director and cast member Angelina Jolie poses at the premiere of "By the Sea" during the opening night of AFI FEST 2015 in Hollywood, California November 5, 2015. Reuters/Mario Anzuoni

Harvey Weinstein's wife Georgina Chapman has revealed her decision to separate from him amid allegations of rape, abuse, and other forms of sexual misconduct against her spouse. Meanwhile, celebrities Gwyneth Paltrow and Angelina Jolie have commented about Weinstein's way of treating women.

Chapman told People magazine on Tuesday that she was leaving Weinstein with whom she shares two children. In a statement to the news outlet, she said her “heart breaks for all the women who have suffered tremendous pain because of these unforgivable actions.”

The Marchesa designer said now that she has chosen to leave her husband, her priority is caring for her young children. She asked the media for privacy.

Chapman’s statement comes after an explosive New Yorker magazine story alleged that Weinstein had raped several women. New allegations of harassment and other improper behaviour were also thrown against him.

Actress Angelina Jolie has shared a “bad experience with Weinstein. “I had a bad experience with Harvey Weinstein in my youth, and as a result, chose never to work with him again and warn others when they did,” she said in an email, according to The New York Times. She reportedly added that his behaviour towards “women in any field, any country is unacceptable.”

Gwyneth Paltrow said Weinstein hired her to play the lead in his adaptation of Jane Austen's classic novel "Emma.” She was 22 years old at that time.

The actress told The New York Times that Weinstein asked her to come to a meeting with him, and it "ended with Weinstein placing his hands on her and suggesting they head to the bedroom for massages." She said she refused his alleged advance and immediately left.

She told her then boyfriend, actor Brad Pitt, about it and the latter confronted the producer. A source confirmed to CNN that Pitt confronted the producer in a "heated conversation."

Paltrow said she decided to speak out now in support of the other women who had shared their accounts, adding we are at a point in time “when women need to send a clear message that this is over.” Film director Paul Feig said the industry must stop “predatory guys” and stand with the “heroes” who have spoken out.

A spokeswoman for Weinstein denied the rape allegations. "Mr Weinstein has further confirmed that there were never any acts of retaliation against any women for refusing his advances,” a statement provided to CNN reads.

MSNBC/YouTube