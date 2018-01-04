'NCIS: Los Angeles' season 9 episode 13 spoilers: Hetty is tortured

"NCIS: Los Angeles" season 9 starring Linda Hunt (Henrietta "Hetty" Lange), Barrett Foa (Tech Operator Eric Beale), Renée Felice Smith (Intelligence Analyst Nell Jones), Chris O'Donnell (NCIS Special Agent G. Callen), LL COOL J (NCIS Special Agent Sam Hanna), Daniela Ruah (NCIS Special Agent Kensi Blye) and Eric Christian Olsen (LAPD Detective Marty Deeks), will have a new episode titled "Cac Tu Nhan" which will air on Sunday, Jan. 14. It will show the team desperately trying to find and rescue Hetty from her captors who have been torturing her.

Spoiler Alert: This update has additional 'NCIS Los Angeles' spoilers 2018. Read on if you want to know what happens next on 'Cac Tu Nhan.'

"NCIS Los Angeles" season 9, episode 13 will feature Hetty getting tortured in Vietnam by her captors. Meanwhile, back at the team's base in Los Angeles, Nell and Eric will find a clue that will help them point to her whereabouts. This will prompt the team to organise a rescue mission for Hetty using the small information that they have. James Hanlon directed the episode, which was written by R. Scott Gemmill.

'Cac Tu Nhan' stars

"Cac Tu Nhan" will feature Sylvia Kwan (Young Woman), Carl Lumbly (Charles Langston), Long Nguyen (Dang), James Handy (Nelson), Gabriel Olds (Spencer Allen), Catherine Kresge (NCIS Special Agent Carter), Jeff Kober (Harris Keane), Kenny Leu (Billy Van) and John M. Jackson (A.J. Chegwidden). According to the Internet Movie Database (IMDb), Jun Hee Lee (Eric Park), Malese Jow (Jennifer Kim) and La Monde Byrd (Patrick Griffin), will also appear in this episode. The rest of the "NCIS Los Angeles" cast such as Andrea Bordeaux (NCIS Special Agent Harley Hidoko) and Nia Long (Executive Assistant Director Shay Mosley) will join them.

'NCIS Los Angeles' episodes: 'Under Pressure'

The episode prior to "Cac Tu Nhan" is "Under Pressure" and it will air in the US on Jan. 7. It will show the "NCIS LA" team investigating the sole casualty of a crime wherein napalm is detected. They want to check out if the incident is linked to terrorism. Joe Sachs wrote this episode, which was directed by Diana C. Valentine.

"NCIS: Los Angeles" TV series airs in Australia on TEN every Tuesday at 9:30 pm. In the US, it airs on CBS every Sunday from 9-10 pm ET/PT. Stay tuned for more "NCIS LA" spoilers and updates in 2018.