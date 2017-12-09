'NCIS: Los Angeles' season 9 episode 11 spoilers: Sam struggles with Christmas

Rapper LL Cool J and his wife Simone Johnson arrive at the 2014 Vanity Fair Oscars Party in West Hollywood, California March 2, 2014. LL Cool J currently plays the character of NCIS Special Agent, second in command Sam Hanna in the CBS TV series "NCIS: Los Angeles."

"NCIS Los Angeles" season 9, starring Daniela Ruah (NCIS Special Agent Kensi Blye), LL COOL J (NCIS Special Agent Sam Hanna), Eric Christian Olsen (LAPD Detective Marty Deeks) and Chris O'Donnell (NCIS Special Agent G. Callen), will have a new episode titled "All Is Bright," which airs in the US on Sunday, Dec. 17. It will show Sam struggling with the celebration of Christmas because it's the first time that he'll celebrate it since his wife Michelle (Aunjanue Ellis) died.

Spoiler Alert: This update has additional 'NCIS Los Angeles' spoilers 2017. Read on if you want to know what happens next on 'All is Bright.'

"NCIS Los Angeles" season 9, episode 11 will feature the team investigating a ransomware attack that affects west LA, according to a press release from CBS. Unfortunately, it will cut off the area's entire power grid and paralyse the city. Meanwhile, Sam will find it difficult to celebrate the holidays with his family since Michelle died in "NCIS Los Angeles" season 8, episode 23 titled "Uncaged," which aired in the US on May 7. Ruba Nadda directed this episode, which was written by Chad Mazero.

'All Is Bright' stars

The guest stars that will appear in this episode are Alicia Fuentes (Lisandra Tena), Jordan L. Jones (Brady), David Grant Wright (Oliver Decker), Eli Bildner (Edgar Parsons), Uriah Shelton (Finn), Miriam Flynn (Marilyn Parsons), Bruce Beatty (George Forester), Alejandro Cardenas (Jose Fuentes), Steve Gutierrez (Robert Ruiz), Santiago Veizaga (Child), Marcus Terrell Smith (Larry) and Fabian Jaime (Man). According to the Internet Movie Database (IMDb), Lisandra Tena (Gina Fuentes) and Bruce Beatty (George F.) will join them in some scenes. The other members of the "NCIS Los Angeles" cast 2017 such as Linda Hunt (Henrietta "Hetty" Lange), Nia Long (Executive Assistant Director Shay Mosley), Renée Felice Smith (Intelligence Analyst Nell Jones) and Barrett Foa (Tech Operator Eric Beale), will also be seen in "All Is Bright."

'NCIS Los Angeles' episodes: 'Forasteira'

The episode prior to "All Is Bright" is "Forasteira," which will air in the US on Saturday. It was directed by Eric Pot and written by Erin Broadhurst. It will show the "NCIS LA" team tracking a highly skilled assailant who wants to avenge her dad's death. Unfortunately, her plan involves killing a Brazilian diplomat.

"NCIS: Los Angeles" TV airs on TEN every Tuesday at 9:30 pm. It airs every Sunday at 9:30-10:30 pm ET/PT in the US on CBS. Stay tuned for more "NCIS LA" spoilers in the next few weeks.