'NCIS: Los Angeles' season 9 episode 10 spoilers of 'Forasteira'

By @JanSSS8 on
NCIS: Los Angeles Season 8 Actors Chris O'Donnell (R) and LL Cool J
Actors Chris O'Donnell (R) and LL Cool J star in the CBS show "NCIS Los ANgeles". Here, they pose at a CBS television fall season premiere event in Los Angeles September 16, 2010. Reuters/Mario Anzuoni

"NCIS Los Angeles" season 9, starring LL COOL J (NCIS Special Agent Sam Hanna), Chris O'Donnell (NCIS Special Agent G. Callen), Eric Christian Olsen (LAPD Detective Marty Deeks) and Daniela Ruah (NCIS Special Agent Kensi Blye), will have an upcoming episode titled "Forasteira'," which airs in the US on Sunday, Dec. 10. It will feature Callen and Hanna's team dealing with a highly skilled assailant who wants justice for her dad's death.

Spoiler Alert: This article has more 'NCIS Los Angeles' spoilers. Read on if you want to know what happens next on 'Forasteira.'

"NCIS Los Angeles" season 9, episode 10 will show the NCIS team tracking down an assailant who wants to avenge the death of her father. She plans to do this by killing a Brazilian diplomat. Eric Pot directed this episode, which was written by Erin Broadhurst.

'Forasteira' stars

The guest stars that will appear in this episode are Benny Nieves (Consul General Enzo Souza), Paula Jai Parker (Ellie), Bernardo De Paula (Jackson Horton), Tony Curtis Blondell (Guy), Martin Chavez (Consul Guard), Mariela Garriga (Pietra Rey), Marcus Deanda (Elegant Man / Luciano Carvalho), Tommy Martinez (Club Kid) and Andrea Bordeaux (NCIS Special Agent Harley Hidoko). They will be joined by the rest of the "NCIS Los Angeles" cast including Nia Long (Executive Assistant Director Shay Mosley), Barrett Foa (Tech Operator Eric Beale), Renée Felice Smith (Intelligence Analyst Nell Jones) and Linda Hunt (Henrietta "Hetty" Lange).

'NCIS Los Angeles' episodes: 'Fool Me Twice' and 'All is Bright'

The episode prior to "Forasteira" was "Fool Me Twice," which aired in the US on Nov. 26. It showed the return of Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) Agent Joelle Taylor/Beth (Elizabeth Bogush) in Callen's life. However, it's not because she wants to reunite with her old flame. She asked for Callen's help after she escaped from a kidnapping. Although, the NCIS LA team was highly suspicious of her backstory. 

Benny Boom directed "Fool Me Twice," while Andrew Bartels wrote it. The other stars that appeared in "NCIS Los Angeles" season 9, episode 9 are Andrew Bowen (Nick), Jack Fisher (Peter), Phil Morris (Colton Leach), Roy Abramsohn (Businessman) and Jason Jin (Larry).

"NCIS: Los Angeles" TV series airs at 9:30 pm every Tuesday on TEN. It also airs in the US every Sunday at 9:30-10:30 pm ET/PT on the CBS TV Network. The next episode after "Forasteira" is "All is Bright" and it will air on Dec. 17. Stay tuned for more updates about the "NCIS LA" team in the coming weeks.

Related
Join the Discussion
Increased job opportunities in Australia amid rush to hire workers before Christmas
Elon Musk fulfills promise to build SA's lithium-ion battery in 100 days
'Let’s Make History!': Internal email hints Amazon’s Thursday test launch in Australia
Increasing supply ‘unlikely in isolation to create affordable housing’ in Australia: analysis
Cheaper grocery bills expected as Kaufland scores second Australian site
Cheaper grocery bills expected as Kaufland scores second Australian site
eBay Australia, Google team up for a more personalised shopping experience
eBay Australia, Google team up for a more personalised shopping experience
More Business
Senate passes same-sex marriage bill in Australia
South Africa's Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters crowned Miss Universe 2017
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle wedding: Kensington Palace announces venue
Werribee man, 20, arrested over alleged New Year’s Eve terrorism plot
Bosnian Croat war criminal Slobodan Praljak drinks poison in court, dies [VIDEO]
Bosnian Croat war criminal Slobodan Praljak drinks poison in court, dies [VIDEO]
Victoria passes euthanasia bill, becomes first Australian state to legalise assisted dying
Victoria passes euthanasia bill, becomes first Australian state to legalise assisted dying
More News
LeBron James Free Agency: Philadelphia 76ers to make strong run
Ashes 2017: Ben Stokes a step closer to joining England teammates
Serena Williams among stars in doubt for 2018 Australian Open
Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant rally behind struggling Lonzo Ball
Australia vs England live stream: Watch Rugby League World Cup final online
Australia vs England live stream: Watch Rugby League World Cup final online
2017 Ashes live stream: Watch Australia vs England 2nd Test online
2017 Ashes live stream: Watch Australia vs England 2nd Test online
More Sports
Square Enix CEO clarifies ‘Deux Ex’ hiatus, promises ‘amazing’ game with Marvel
Steam sale: Save up to US$215 with Fanatical’s Nemesis Bundle 4
Cards Against Humanity buys land to stop Trump from building wall
Steam sale: Fanatical Max Damage Bundle promises 8 'chaotic' games for US$3.49
Amid PUBG fame, developer Bluehole readies release of MMORPG 'Ascent: Infinite Realm'
Amid PUBG fame, developer Bluehole readies release of MMORPG 'Ascent: Infinite Realm'
Steam sale: Save US$443 with the exhilarating Humble Codemasters Racing Bundle
Steam sale: Save US$443 with the exhilarating Humble Codemasters Racing Bundle
More Life
'Days of Our Lives' Dec. 1 spoilers [VIDEO]
‘Game of Thrones’ season 8: Tom Wlaschiha has a theory
‘Lucifer’ season 3 episode 9: Dealing with the new baddie
'The Bold and the Beautiful' Dec. 1 spoilers
'NCIS: Los Angeles' season 9 episode 10 spoilers of 'Forasteira'
'NCIS: Los Angeles' season 9 episode 10 'Forasteira' spoilers
'Bull' season 2 episode 10 spoilers: Bull gets appointed as guardian
'Bull' season 2 episode 10 ‘Home for the Holidays’ spoilers
More Entertainment
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car