'NCIS: Los Angeles' season 9 spoilers: CIA Agent Taylor asks Callen’s help

By @JanSSS8 on
NCIS Los Angeles star Elizabeth Bogush
"NCIS Los Angeles" star Elizabeth Bogush poses for a photo with a male companion during the 2016 Daytime Emmy's in Los Angeles, California. Bogush currently stars in "NCIS LA" as Joelle Taylor. @EBogush/Twitter

"NCIS Los Angeles" season 9 starring Chris O'Donnell (NCIS Special Agent G. Callen), LL COOL J (NCIS Special Agent Sam Hanna), Daniela Ruah (NCIS Special Agent Kensi Blye) and Eric Christian Olsen (LAPD Detective Marty Deeks), will have a new episode titled "Fool Me Twice," which airs in the US on Sunday, Nov. 26. It will feature Callen's team doubting CIA Agent Joelle Taylor's (Elizabeth Bogush) backstory after she escapes from a kidnapping.

Spoiler Alert: This article has additional CBS 'NCIS Los Angeles' spoilers. Read on if you want to know what happens next on 'Fool Me Twice.'

"NCIS Los Angeles" season 9, episode 9 will show the return of CIA Agent Joelle Taylor. She will ask for Callen's help after she escapes from a kidnapping. Unfortunately, Callen and the rest of the team are doubtful of her backstory. After all, she lied to them in the past and kept her identity as a CIA officer a secret, even from Callen. It doesn't help that she and Callen used to date. They were even set up by Sam and Michelle (Aunjanue Ellis). Benny Boom directed this episode, which was written by Andrew Bartels.

'Fool Me Twice' stars

The Internet Movie Database (IMDb) reports that the guest stars that will appear in this episode are Alejandro Cardenas (Jose Fuentes) and Bruce Beatty (George F.). They will be joined by Jason Jin (Larry), Andrew Bowen (Nick), Andrea Bordeaux (NCIS Special Agent Harley Hidoko), Jack Fisher (Peter) and Phil Morris (Colton Leach). The other "NCIS Los Angeles" cast members such as Barrett Foa (Tech Operator Eric Beale), Linda Hunt (Henrietta "Hetty" Lange), Renée Felice Smith (Intelligence Analyst Nell Jones) and Nia Long (Executive Assistant Director Shay Mosley), will also be seen in "Fool Me Twice."

'NCIS Los Angeles' episodes: 'This Is What We Do' and 'Forasteira'

The "NCIS LA" episode before "Fool Me Twice" was "This Is What We Do," which aired in the US on Nov. 19. It featured Nell's bossy older sister Sydney (Ashley Spillers), who happens to be a Homeland Security analyst. Plus, the team dealt with the slaughter of Border Patrol officers and a group of migrants near Camp Pendleton. They found out that the killers were there for one of the team's past enemies. R. Scott Gemmill wrote this episode, which was directed by John Peter Kousakis.

"NCIS: Los Angeles" TV series airs on TEN at 9:30pm every Tuesday. It airs on the CBS TV Network in the US  every Sunday at 9:30-10:30 pm ET/PT. The next episode after "Fool Me Twice" is "Forasteira" and it will air on Dec. 10. Stay tuned for more updates about Hetty and Callen's team in the next few weeks.

Watch the 'NCIS LA' videos below from the show's Facebook page:

