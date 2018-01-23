NBA Trade News: Portland Trail Blazers to make run at DeAndre Jordan

Apr 30, 2017; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Los Angeles Clippers center DeAndre Jordan (6) is fouled by Utah Jazz guard George Hill (3) in the first period of game seven of the first round of the 2017 NBA Playoffs at Staples Center.

The Portland Trail Blazers (25-22) will reportedly make a strong run at Los Angeles Clippers star DeAndre Jordan ahead of the Feb. 8 NBA Trade Deadline. The Clippers (23-23), rumoured to be entering a rebuild mode, are expected to explore a number of trades.

In 2015, Jordan signed a four-year max contract worth US$87 million (AU$113 million) to stay in Los Angeles. At the time, the Clippers were viewed as legitimate contenders to the NBA championship. However, Chris Paul's exit could lead to the 29-year-old Jordan playing elsewhere in the near future. Jordan will decline his 2018-19 Player Option worth US$24 million (AU$31 million) in July and explore a fresh contract starting at US$35 million (AU$45 million) per season.

According to Mark Stein of New York Times, the Blazers have joined the Cleveland Cavaliers and Milwaukee Bucks in the DeAndre Jordan trade sweepstakes. "The Trail Blazers are among the teams that have tried to engage the Clippers in trade talks for DeAndre Jordan, according to league sources," Stein tweeted on Monday evening (Tuesday AEDT).

DeAndre Jordan trade: Bucks, Cavs, Blazers in pursuit

The Bucks and Cavs have been active in their pursuit of Jordan. According to Gery Woelfel of the Racine Journal Times, the Bucks had previously offered a package headlined by centre John Henson and second-year point guard Malcolm Brogdon. The report added the Clippers were intrigued by the idea of acquiring Bucks wing Khris Middleton.

"Sources said Clipper officials have targeted three Bucks in any deal for Jordan. One is John Henson, who is currently the team’s starting centre, while the others are reigning Rookie of the Year Malcolm Brogdon, who lost his starting spot when Bledsoe came aboard, and standout swingman Khris Middleton," Woelfel wrote in December.

Meanwhile, the Cavaliers are reportedly hesitant to include the Brooklyn Nets draft pick in a move for Jordan. They acquired the pick as part of the blockbuster Kyrie Irving trade in September. According to Joe Vardon of cleveland.com, the Cavs are trying to trade Tristan Thompson for Jordan.

"A league source believes this move, (DeAndre) Jordan for (Tristan) Thompson, is one the Cavs would consider. How the Brooklyn pick figured in remains to be seen (Cleveland also has its own No. 1 pick), but if the Cavs felt Jordan was the only piece missing for them to take down the Warriors they’d have to consider this," read a report published in November.

DeAndre Jordan, widely regarded as the best rim protector in the league, is averaging a tally of 11.8 points, 14.9 rebounds and 1.0 blocks in his tenth season in Los Angeles. With four-time MVP LeBron James approaching free agency, the Cavs front office is under pressure to make some trades ahead of the playoffs. Will they land Jordan? Stay tuned for the latest NBA Trade News.