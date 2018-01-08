NBA Trade News: DeAndre Jordan to Milwaukee Bucks a real possibility

By @saihoops on
NBA Trade News, DeAndre Jordan trade, DeAndre Jordan
Apr 30, 2017; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Los Angeles Clippers center DeAndre Jordan (6) is fouled by Utah Jazz guard George Hill (3) in the first period of game seven of the first round of the 2017 NBA Playoffs at Staples Center. USA TODAY Sports / Jayne Kamin-Oncea

The Milwaukee Bucks (21-17) are expected to make a strong run at Los Angeles Clippers star DeAndre Jordan ahead of the Feb. 8 NBA Trade Deadline, according to a new report. With the Clippers (17-21) unlikely to make the playoffs, Jerry West & Co. are expected to explore a number of trades closer to the deadline. 

Jordan, who signed a four-year, US$87 million (AU$113 million) contract with the Clippers in 2015, is likely to decline his 2018-19 Player Option worth US$24 million (AU$31 million) this July. As an unrestricted free agent, Jordan will be a prized target and could get a contract starting at US$35 million (AU$45 million) per season.

According to Gery Woelfel of the Racine Journal Times, the Clippers and Bucks have mutual interest in a potential DeAndre Jordan trade. The Clippers could offer a package headlined by centre John Henson and second-year point guard Malcolm Brogdon. 

NBA Trade Deadline: Bucks could offer Henson and Brogdon

"Sources said Clipper officials have targeted three Bucks in any deal for Jordan. One is John Henson, who is currently the team’s starting centre, while the others are reigning Rookie of the Year Malcolm Brogdon, who lost his starting spot when Bledsoe came aboard, and standout swingman Khris Middleton," Woelfel wrote in a report published in December. 

Earlier in the season, the Bucks pulled off a trade for point guard Eric Bledsoe. The report added that "the Bucks have let it be known throughout the league that they want to add a physical big man to their roster, a void that was created when they dealt Greg Monroe and future draft picks to Phoenix for (Eric) Bledsoe."

DeAndre Jordan, widely regarded as the best rim protector in the NBA, is averaging a tally of 11.6 points, 15.1 rebounds and 1.0 blocks in his tenth season with the Clippers. The Cleveland Cavaliers have also been linked with Jordan. With LeBron James approaching free agency, the Cavs front office could be obligated to make some trades to retain the four-time MVP. Stay tuned for the latest NBA Trade News.

Join the Discussion
iPhones slow down: Queensland-based law firm considers taking legal action against Apple
Post-Christmas bargain: Aussies sell unwanted gifts at eBay, Gumtre below retail price
NAB customers to receive compensation for being overcharged interest on home loans
Campaign to help stop customer abuse towards Australian workers this Christmas
Aussies bought more vehicles in 2017 and here are top selling nameplates
Aussies bought more vehicles in 2017 and here are top selling nameplates
Queensland property market 2018: Prices expected to grow faster than in 2017
Queensland property market 2018: Prices expected to grow faster than in 2017
More Business
Jerusalem vote: Trump will be watching; US will take notes, says envoy
Christmas leaves Australian couples too busy to make love
Teenagers reportedly bashed, stabbed in Victoria as supposed attackers shouted 'Aussie scum'
Australian Isaac Emmanuel Roberts arrested in Indonesia for carrying drugs
Melbourne car ramming a ‘deliberate act’ but not treated as terrorism-related yet
Melbourne car ramming a ‘deliberate act’ but not treated as terrorism-related yet
Aussies are cutting down on basic necessities amid rising costs of living
Aussies are cutting down on basic necessities amid rising costs of living
More News
NBA Trade News: DeAndre Jordan to Milwaukee Bucks a real possibility
2018 Australian Open: Rafael Nadal shakes off injury concerns
2018 NBA All-Star Game: Giannis Antetokounmpo leads vote-getters
Kyle Kuzma on Lakers loss: 'This is pretty embarrassing'
2017 Ashes: Australia complete 4-0 series rout of England
2017 Ashes: Australia complete 4-0 series rout of England
Los Angeles Lakers beat Atlanta Hawks, end 9-game losing streak
Los Angeles Lakers beat Atlanta Hawks, end 9-game losing streak
More Sports
Best 2017 Australian video games you might have missed
RPG Steam sale: Fanatical bundle offers 8 role-playing games for US$2.49
‘Oxenfree’ costs zero dollars as part of GOG Winter Sale
US baby conceived only a year after her mother was born
Best video games to play if you hate Christmas
Best video games to play if you hate Christmas
'The Witcher 3' Xbox One X update adds 4K support
'The Witcher 3' Xbox One X update adds 4K support
More Life
‘Poldark’ season 4 facing skills shortage
Why Prince Harry likely won’t to share his wealth with Meghan Markle
‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’ 4K UHD releasing in March
‘Outlander’ season 4: Caitriona Balfe shares filming update
'Coronation Street' spoilers for Jan. 8-12: Kate leaves for Devon
'Coronation Street' Jan. 8-12 spoilers [VIDEO]
'Power' season 5: Exclusive footage after season 4 marathon
‘Power’ season 5 trailer on Starz
More Entertainment
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car