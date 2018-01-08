NBA Trade News: DeAndre Jordan to Milwaukee Bucks a real possibility

Apr 30, 2017; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Los Angeles Clippers center DeAndre Jordan (6) is fouled by Utah Jazz guard George Hill (3) in the first period of game seven of the first round of the 2017 NBA Playoffs at Staples Center.

Apr 30, 2017; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Los Angeles Clippers center DeAndre Jordan (6) is fouled by Utah Jazz guard George Hill (3) in the first period of game seven of the first round of the 2017 NBA Playoffs at Staples Center. USA TODAY Sports / Jayne Kamin-Oncea

The Milwaukee Bucks (21-17) are expected to make a strong run at Los Angeles Clippers star DeAndre Jordan ahead of the Feb. 8 NBA Trade Deadline, according to a new report. With the Clippers (17-21) unlikely to make the playoffs, Jerry West & Co. are expected to explore a number of trades closer to the deadline.

Jordan, who signed a four-year, US$87 million (AU$113 million) contract with the Clippers in 2015, is likely to decline his 2018-19 Player Option worth US$24 million (AU$31 million) this July. As an unrestricted free agent, Jordan will be a prized target and could get a contract starting at US$35 million (AU$45 million) per season.

According to Gery Woelfel of the Racine Journal Times, the Clippers and Bucks have mutual interest in a potential DeAndre Jordan trade. The Clippers could offer a package headlined by centre John Henson and second-year point guard Malcolm Brogdon.

NBA Trade Deadline: Bucks could offer Henson and Brogdon

"Sources said Clipper officials have targeted three Bucks in any deal for Jordan. One is John Henson, who is currently the team’s starting centre, while the others are reigning Rookie of the Year Malcolm Brogdon, who lost his starting spot when Bledsoe came aboard, and standout swingman Khris Middleton," Woelfel wrote in a report published in December.

Earlier in the season, the Bucks pulled off a trade for point guard Eric Bledsoe. The report added that "the Bucks have let it be known throughout the league that they want to add a physical big man to their roster, a void that was created when they dealt Greg Monroe and future draft picks to Phoenix for (Eric) Bledsoe."

DeAndre Jordan, widely regarded as the best rim protector in the NBA, is averaging a tally of 11.6 points, 15.1 rebounds and 1.0 blocks in his tenth season with the Clippers. The Cleveland Cavaliers have also been linked with Jordan. With LeBron James approaching free agency, the Cavs front office could be obligated to make some trades to retain the four-time MVP. Stay tuned for the latest NBA Trade News.