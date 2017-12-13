Most Googled in Australia 2017: Sophie Monk, fidget spinners, bitcoin, Amazon

A man stands next to the bitcoin sign during Riga Comm 2017, a business technology and innovation fair in Riga, Latvia November 9, 2017.

A man stands next to the bitcoin sign during Riga Comm 2017, a business technology and innovation fair in Riga, Latvia November 9, 2017. Reuters/Ints Kalnins

Google searches in Australia 2017 show Aussies were curious about a lot of things this year from fidget spinners and new Apple iphones to local drug traffickers and news about celebrity Sophie Monk. Australians also wanted to know what bitcoin was, and did not show much interest for United States leader Donald Trump’s presidency.

Google Australia released the top searches on Wednesday, which shows that one toy was very trendy this year. For many Australians, fidget spinners were the toy craze.

This was confirmed by Google Australia communications manager Camilla Ibrahim. She said the words fidget spinner appeared on three of the top trending lists as Aussies wanted to know what they are and how to DIY. Also, we have several “why is” this year, like why is Pandora shutting down, why is Australia Day on January 26 and “why is my Internet so slow.”

Most Googled people in 2017

Sophie Monk, the bachelorette who was looking for love on a reality television show, has captured the attention of several Australians. Other names that made it to the list of most Googled were the following: Kate Fischer, Schapelle Corby, Ben McCormack, Dustin Martin, Cassie Sainsbury, Lisa Wilkinson, Paul Hogan, Katherine Langford and Amber Sherlock.

In other parts of the world, Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein led the list of most Google people. Internet users also spent time gathering information about musician Ed Sheeran, celebrities Gal Gadot, Floyd Mayweather and Pippa Middleton.

In sports, tennis was the most popular query. Australian internet users remain concerned about sports as it still inspired the greatest number of questions.

The search giant has found that Australian Open in January was the most investigated topic in the country in 2017. Wimbledon and the Australia Open were also top searches in sports. Overall in Australia, here are the top trending terms for 2017.

Australian Open 2017 Melbourne Cup 2017 Wimbledon 2017 Fidget spinner Cyclone Debbie iPhone 8 North Korea Chris Cornell iPhone X Amazon Australia site

“How to” searches were about making fluffy slime, buying bitcoin and more. The following are top how to searchers for 2017.

How to make slime How to make a fidget spinner How to make fluffy slime How to watch Mayweather vs McGregor How to buy bitcoin How to make slime without borax How to use Snapchat map How to unblock people on Instagram How to make slime without glue How to vote for gay marriage

IGN News/YouTube