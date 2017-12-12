Christmas time: Australia enters high-risk period for a terror attack

Australian Christmas Tree
Christmas man, Aussie David Richards sets tree lights display world record in Canberra, Australia. YouTube/Guinness World Records

Christmas has long been considered as the time to be merry, but it may also mean the season with the highest risk of an attack in some countries, including Australia. Counter-terror groups in Down Under step up security measures as the country welcomes Christmas time.

The heightened security measures come as jihadists return from Iraq after the Islamic State was forced out. There are fears violence could spike.

Assistant Commissioner Ross Guenther, Victoria Police’s officer in charge of counter-terrorism, told The Australian the Five Eyes intelligence network gear up for a possible surge in terror plots. The intelligence network includes Australia, the United States, New Zealand, Canada and Britain.

Guenther said they are specifically concerned that the tempo will increase. The risk will likely escalate as people return across the borders. “This is something that no single organisation can combat alone and the ability to meet and discuss our experiences in an ever-evolving counter terrorism landscape is exceptionally beneficial,” Guenther added, reports Associated Press.

So international experts and domestic authorities come together in Melbourne to tackle the global threat. Law enforcement agencies from various countries like the United States, United Kingdom, New Zealand, Canada, France, Singapore and Belgium gather in Australia for a three-day forum hosted by Victoria Police.

Global Terrorism Prevention is the theme of the Leadership in Counter Terrorism (LinCT) International Counter Terrorism Forum. This year marks the first time the forum was hosted outside the US.

Australia prepares for Christmas

Melbourne’s CBD sees a network of loudspeakers being set up as they would be used to warn people in case of emergencies or terrorist attacks. CCTV and bollards were also being installed.

The speakers will be placed at up to 90 locations in the city centre. Flinders Street Station, Federation Square, the Bourke Street Mall and other at tourist hot spots already had speakers installed.

The public might be instructed to “move to a particular area, leave a particular area, or move to or stay inside the nearest building,” police minister Lisa Neville said, according to news.com.au. Since Australia’s national terror threat has become “probable,” up to 14 terror attacks have been foiled.

Iraq has declared that its war on the Islamic State was over as Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi said Iraqi forces were in full control of the country’s border with Syria. His spokesman said the progress marked the end of the military fight against the group.

Washington Post/YouTube

