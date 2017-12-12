New York bomb: Suspect reportedly inspired by IS’ call for Christmas attacks

Twenty-seven-year-old man suspected of detonating a makeshift pipe bomb near Times Square on Monday has told investigators he had been inspired by Islamic State’s call for attacks around Christmas holidays, a federal law enforcement official said. The suspect appeared to plan the attack on his own.

The suspect has been identified as Akayed Ullah. Four people were left injured after the attack, which occurred in an underground passageway that links subway lines on 42nd Street in midtown Manhattan. Mayor Bill de Blasio said it was an attempted terrorist attack.

According to New York City Police Commissioner James P. O’Neill, the suspect had an improvised low-tech explosive device attached to his body. He detonated it on purpose, it has been said.

The device has been described as a pipe bomb that was strapped to Ullah using Velcro and zip ties. Whether he invoked Islamic State remains unclear as he “did make statements.”

An official who wished not to be named told Los Angeles Times that Ullah was self-radicalised after being admitted to the United States from Bangladesh in 2011. He was also injured after the attack and is now in custody.

He was taken to Bellevue Hospital after he sustained burns to his hands and abdomen. New York City Fire Commissioner Daniel Nigro said three other people sustained minor injuries like headaches and ringing in the ears while a New York Police Department spokesman later declared that another person was injured after falling to the ground.

Islamic State supporters recently shared on chat apps a box of explosives in Times Square and an image of Santa Claus along with the words, “We meet at Christmas in New York … soon.” Ullah had gathered information from the Internet on how to make a bomb, New York Gov Andrew Cuomo told MSNBC. Cuomo said it was fortunate that the bomb was very low-tech and did not have the desired effect.

The White House has also already commented about the attack, with press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders telling reporters it underscores the need for Congress to work with the president on immigration reform. Ullah was a lawful permanent resident who was admitted to the United States on a family immigrant visa.

So far, the incident near Times Square appeared to be an isolated one. De Blasio has said there are no further known incidents at this time and added that terrorists will not win.