New York bomb: Suspect reportedly inspired by IS’ call for Christmas attacks

By on
A combination picture shows Times Square before and during Earth Hour in New York
A combination picture shows Times Square before (L) and during Earth Hour in New York March 29, 2014. Reuters/Eduardo Munoz

Twenty-seven-year-old man suspected of detonating a makeshift pipe bomb near Times Square on Monday has told investigators he had been inspired by Islamic State’s call for attacks around Christmas holidays, a federal law enforcement official said. The suspect appeared to plan the attack on his own.

The suspect has been identified as Akayed Ullah. Four people were left injured after the attack, which occurred in an underground passageway that links subway lines on 42nd Street in midtown Manhattan. Mayor Bill de Blasio said it was an attempted terrorist attack.

According to New York City Police Commissioner James P. O’Neill, the suspect had an improvised low-tech explosive device attached to his body. He detonated it on purpose, it has been said.

The device has been described as a pipe bomb that was strapped to Ullah using Velcro and zip ties. Whether he invoked Islamic State remains unclear as he “did make statements.”

An official who wished not to be named told Los Angeles Times that Ullah was self-radicalised after being admitted to the United States from Bangladesh in 2011. He was also injured after the attack and is now in custody.

He was taken to Bellevue Hospital after he sustained burns to his hands and abdomen. New York City Fire Commissioner Daniel Nigro said three other people sustained minor injuries like headaches and ringing in the ears while a New York Police Department spokesman later declared that another person was injured after falling to the ground.

Islamic State supporters recently shared on chat apps a box of explosives in Times Square and an image of Santa Claus along with the words, “We meet at Christmas in New York … soon.”  Ullah had gathered information from the Internet on how to make a bomb, New York Gov Andrew Cuomo told MSNBC. Cuomo said it was fortunate that the bomb was very low-tech and did not have the desired effect.

The White House has also already commented about the attack, with press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders telling reporters it underscores the need for Congress to work with the president on immigration reform. Ullah was a lawful permanent resident who was admitted to the United States on a family immigrant visa.

So far, the incident near Times Square appeared to be an isolated one. De Blasio has said there are no further known incidents at this time and added that terrorists will not win.

Related
Join the Discussion
Amazon launches in Australia and here are the best deals so far
Businesses could lose sales if not disability-friendly, SA’s Equal Opportunity Commissioner warns
Cheaper grocery bills expected as Kaufland scores second Australian site
eBay Australia, Google team up for a more personalised shopping experience
Australia's mining industry is looking positive for 2018: analyst
Australia's mining industry is looking positive for 2018: analyst
Fare increase in Melbourne: UberX drivers to charge $1.15 per kilometre
Fare increase in Melbourne: UberX drivers to charge $1.15 per kilometre
More Business
'Russia will go only forward': Putin declares run for re-election in 2018
Palestinians condemn Trump's recognition of Jerusalem; Israeli government calls it ‘beautiful gift’
Australians think life is better now than 50 years ago
MI5, police foiled alleged plot to attack and kill Theresa May: report
Australian marriage equality: Parliament legalises same-sex marriage
Australian marriage equality: Parliament legalises same-sex marriage
'My lawful wedded spouse' suggested to become new title at Australian weddings
'My lawful wedded spouse' suggested to become new title at Australian weddings
More News
Ronda Rousey to WWE: Former UFC star close to finalising deal
Stephen Curry injury update: Warriors star to miss at least two weeks
2017 Ashes: Australia claim 2-0 lead with Adelaide Test victory
Russia banned from Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympics for anti-doping rules manipulation
LeBron James is playing 'NBA 2K18' to prepare for Isaiah Thomas
LeBron James is playing 'NBA 2K18' to prepare for Isaiah Thomas
Los Angeles Lakers vs Philadelphia 76ers live stream: Watch NBA online
Los Angeles Lakers vs Philadelphia 76ers live stream: Watch NBA online
More Sports
Square Enix CEO clarifies ‘Deux Ex’ hiatus, promises ‘amazing’ game with Marvel
Steam sale: Save up to US$215 with Fanatical’s Nemesis Bundle 4
Cards Against Humanity buys land to stop Trump from building wall
Steam sale: Fanatical Max Damage Bundle promises 8 'chaotic' games for US$3.49
Amid PUBG fame, developer Bluehole readies release of MMORPG 'Ascent: Infinite Realm'
Amid PUBG fame, developer Bluehole readies release of MMORPG 'Ascent: Infinite Realm'
Steam sale: Save US$443 with the exhilarating Humble Codemasters Racing Bundle
Steam sale: Save US$443 with the exhilarating Humble Codemasters Racing Bundle
More Life
‘Poldark’ series 4 to premiere next summer
‘Game of Thrones’ season 8: Fan wants Jon, Ghost reunion
‘Outlander’ season 4: Filming in -7 degrees
‘My Kitchen Rules 2018’ axes all-female team over unacceptable behaviour
'Hawaii Five 0' season 8 episode 10 spoilers: Danny gets shot [VIDEO]
'Hawaii Five 0' season 8 episode 10 spoilers [VIDEO]
'Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom': Details about the new hybrid dinosaur Indoraptor
‘Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom’: War dinosaur details
More Entertainment
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car