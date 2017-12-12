Three common holiday season scams Australians are being warned about

Christmas items are displayed at a Sainsbury's store in London, Britain December 3, 2015.

Canberrans are being warned of different kinds of scams that could ruin their Christmas holidays. Aussies could be victims of common holiday season scams, the Australian Competition & Consumer Commission warned on Monday.

Consumers also tend to become vulnerable at this time of the year, which could become a chance for scammers to prey on them. ACCC Deputy Chair Delia Rickard has warned that scammers usually try to take advantage of people during the busy Christmas time.

The lead up to Christmas could also mean higher risks for online shopping scams, travel scams and parcel delivery scams. Travel scams involve fraudsters trying to trick people into believing they have won a travel prize or are getting a good deal on a cruise or other travel package.

Rickard said these seemingly too-good-to-be-true holiday deals, unfortunately, are nothing more than a scammer’s con. She noted that 92 Canberrans have reported this scam in the past 12 months. They have lost a total of $1,500.

Online shopping scams are also common this holiday season as people are looking for gifts for their loved one in the conveniences of their own homes. Scammers will take advantage by setting up fake online stores to trick people into purchasing goods.  The truth is some of these goods do not even exist.

Scammers might also set up fraudulent auction site listings. Rickard said fraudsters would entice online shoppers with legitimate looking discounts and advertise items as the perfect Christmas gifts for loved ones. Online shopping scams have cost ACT residents $31,203 in the past 12 months and 184 reports have been filed.

Parcel delivery scams, on the other hand, is about scammers sending fake missed delivery notices. Scammers are expected to take advantage as millions of packages are moving across the country.

Australia’s consumer watchdog is concerned that more Canberrans may become victims of these scams this holiday season. There are fears Canberrans may be preyed upon for their money or personal information as they prepare for the holidays. In the ACT, 335 people reported issues with one of the aforementioned scams during the past 12 months.

“For example, they may take advantage of you looking for a good deal on a family holiday, searching for a loved one’s present at an online store, or even expecting a present from someone through the post,” Rickard said. She encouraged the community to watch out for common holiday season scams.

