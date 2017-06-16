Microsoft Surface Pro 2017 and Surface Laptop go on sale in Sydney; ‘Surface drives innovation,’ says Microsoft Australia expert

By @ritwikroy1985 on
Microsoft Surface Pro 4
Microsoft is reportedly working hard on the Surface Pro 5. It is going to be the most-powerful Surface Pro device yet. It will come with some heavy-duty hardware, a well-detailed screen and the latest Windows 10 feature. Facebook/Surface

The all new Microsoft Surface Pro 2017 and Surface Laptop have gone on sale in 25 markets, including Australia. One can visit the Microsoft store in Pitt Street Mall, Sydney to get his hand on the devices.

Microsoft confirmed the rollout on June 14. The massive Surface Studio is also expanding its market availability. With every Surface release, the company has ensured that consumers have more pixels, more power and more versatility irrespective of where and how they work. A new category has been created with the Surface Pro that has challenged the status quo of the laptop. The Surface Pro has a price tag of US$799 (AU$1,050 approx). The buyer gets 128GB of SSD storage, Intel HD Graphics 615, 4GB RAM and Intel Core m3 processor.

Users also have the option of configuring it if they are ready to pay up more. Users can go for 1TB of SSD storage, 16GB RAM and an Intel Core i7 processor. On the other hand, the Surface Laptop has a starting price of US$999 (AU$1,320 approx). It comes with 128GB of SSD storage, Intel HD Graphics 620, 4GB RAM and Intel Core i5 processor. The most expensive configuration costs US$2,199 (AU$2,900 approx) and includes 512GB of SSD storage, Intel Iris Plus Graphics 640, 16GB RAM and an Intel Core i7 chip.

Microsoft has been developing the Surface line for years now. It has evolved the tablet category into something way more capable and functional. What started out as a plain tablet, has evolved into a full-blown creative workstation, a highly-capable 2-in-1, a beautiful new notebook, capable of replacing the laptop. If one is confused as to which one to go for, the Surface Laptop or the Surface Pro 2017, it is important to know that the previous is actually a dedicated laptop with a less capable version of the Windows 10.

One can attach a keyboard to a Surface Pro. If one has to travel a lot and needs a computing system on his/her lap all the time, the Surface Laptop is an obvious choice. Those who are looking for a desktop-grade tablet, it is best to with the Surface Pro 2017, reports Tech Times. Creative professionals and artists, who depend on illustrations and drawings, must go for the Surface Pro, if they haven’t yet purchased a Surface Studio. It has numerous artist-focused features and also the Surface Pen with pressure sensitivity.

“Microsoft produces Surface as reference devices to show the world what the right combination of hardware and software can achieve. Its mission is to help users create more - ideate, create, get work done and use touch ... We want OEMs to have the flexibility to out-design or provide more features or better value. Surface drives innovation,” Microsoft Australia Surface Product Marketing Lead Tina Flammer told ITWire.

