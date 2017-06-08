Microsoft Surface Phone creates noise following 'Surface Mobile' spotting

A mobile phone featuring Windows 10 is seen on display at Microsoft Build in San Francisco, California April 29, 2015. Reuters/Robert Galbraith

Microsoft continues to enjoy the success of the Surface Pro series though some are hoping to see a smaller mobile version come out. CEO Satya Nadella previously hinted at an ultimate mobile device in the works and promised that these will not look like the phones out in the market to date.

Nadella made those statements when he sat down to talk to Molly Wood, covering an array of topics reported on Marketplace.org. His exact words were:  "…when you say we’ll make more phones, I’m sure we’ll make more phones, but they will not look like phones that are there today."

The best way to visualize the Microsoft Surface Phone is to refer to the Surface Pro laplets on a smaller scale. Add some features popular among the advanced specs present in mobile brands and multiple possibilities come to mind. While all that has been theoretic in the past months, something spotted on social media has fired up the potential coming of the Microsoft Surface phone.

Thanks to Twitter user @h0x0d ("WalkingCat"), references to a certain device named "Surface Mobile" were spotted via the official Microsoft page stirring resurrected hope of seeing the long-awaited Microsoft Surface Phone. Among the alleged features include projector capabilities together with hardware connectivity options (i.e.  mouse and keyboard). Similar to the Microsoft Surface Pro, it could come with docking capabilities hinting at a phone that could give eventual owners a pocket PC in hand.

Seeing the Microsoft Surface Phone come with a dock and offer users a portable PC solution is not exactly new. HP is offering a similar product in the HP Elite X3, an all-in-one device running on Windows 10. As reviewed by Manila Bulletin, the HP Elite X3 could easily dock in and out, branding it a powerful device that could change the way desktop and mobile computing will be moving forward. Such could be the same route for the Microsoft Surface Phone once other details are made official.

For now, the only bared detail according to the spotting is that the "Surface Mobile" would be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 chipset. It also curiously has two codenames – "Peking" and "Slavonia." Other than those, other key features of the Microsoft Surface Phone remain a mystery as the Redmond company remains silent on the development and progress of the fancied mobile device.

With Microsoft sitting pretty and watching rival companies try to duplicate the feat of the Microsoft Surface Pro 4, focusing on the Microsoft Surface Phone seems plausible. There is one coming though Nadella has opted to keep folks guessing on when the mobile device version will roll out.

