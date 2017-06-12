Microsoft Surface Phone could be taking inspiration from Surface Pro line

The Microsoft Surface Phone has been widely talked about for quite some time now, and latest reports suggest that the device could sport an integrated projector and Surface Pen support. It is unlikely that the Redmond tech giant will take on the likes of Apple, Samsung and Google with an amazing product.

Currently, Microsoft commands less than one percent of the smartphone OS market. Google Android has 75+ percent share and the rest belongs to Apple iOS. As per a Twitter-based leakster, the smartphone is being developed in two versions, namely, Surface Slavonia and Surface Peking. This bit of information has been a relief for many as they had stopped expecting anything about the device due to Microsoft’s silence on the same. The leakster received information from an official company video posted to a Chinese video-sharing service.

The info that has been leaked also shows an unnamed Snapdragon processor. Qualcomm has recently announced the Snapdragon 660 chipset but that is unlikely to find a place inside the Surface Phone. In fact, the phone may boast a processor higher than the Snapdragon 835 that has taken the world by storm. There are also rumours that the smartphone will support the Surface Pen that would integrate wonderfully wit OneNote. The Pen could be specifically designed for the Phone, projects Hot Hardware.

There is yet another rumour and that is about the Phone coming with an onboard projection system. This will allow users to project the smartphone’s display onto a surface. This will work in tandem with Windows Continuum. Users will have to use only a mouse and a keyboard and would not require a monitor. While all of it is pretty exciting stuff, it will be interesting to see how much of these rumours are true. Key features still remain a mystery, as the Redmond company keeps silent on the development and progress of the fancied mobile device.

Microsoft’s Surface Pro series has been a major hit and the company is taking great pleasure in watching other companies try and duplicate the concept. Similar to the Surface Pro, the Microsoft Surface Phone could come with docking capabilities, hinting that a phone could give eventual owners a pocket PC in hand. For the time being, fans who are eagerly waiting for the device can think of the Phone as a Surface Pro device along with the advanced specs found in today’s mobile systems.