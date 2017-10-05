Michelle after hearing Barack's 25th anniversary video: 'I better get home'

U.S. President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama sing Christmas carols during a taping of the Christmas in Washington television benefit program at the National Building Museum in Washington December 15, 2013.

Former president Barack Obama surprised his wife Michelle with a video tribute on Tuesday as the couple celebrated their 25th anniversary. The former FLOTUS was in question-and-answer session at the Pennsylvania Conference for Women when moderator Shonda Rhimes revealed the surprise. After the video, Michelle said she better get home.

A video of Barack started playing. "I had to crash this party because today we have been married for 25 years," the former US leader said, prompting cheers from the audience.

Barack was dressed in a white button down and black blazer. He was sitting in front of a giant window when he said that the idea that Michelle would put up with him for a quarter of a century is a “remarkable testament to what a saintly, wonderful, patient person” her wife is.

Barack described Michelle as an extraordinary partner, a great friend, somebody who can always make him laugh, somebody who makes sure he was doing what he thought was right and an example to their daughters and to the entire country. "Your strength, your grace, your determination, your honesty, the fact that you look so good doing all this, the way in which you've always taken responsibility for your own actions but also for looking out for the people around you, is remarkable,” he continued.

He said asking Michelle on a date was truly the best decision that he ever made. Barack and Michelle’s “meet cute” happened in 1989 in Chicago when Michelle Robinson had been assigned to be Barack Obama’s mentor. He was a 27-year-old summer associate at Sidley & Austin, and she was a 25-year-old first-year associate at the corporate law firm.

According to The Washington Post, Michelle said no the first time Barack asked her out. But he asked her out again and they eventually had ice cream and a movie.

Barack concluded the two-minute video through an apology and said he did not want to “interrupt the flow” but figured Mrs O “wouldn’t mind.” He said he figured she wouldn't mind “maybe me parachuting in just to say how much I love you.”

After watching the clip, the blushing former first lady told the audience that she better get home, Today reported. She had posted a photo from their 1992 wedding on Instagram with a message of love for her husband. Barack’s anniversary message has already been viewed 6 million times and counting.

