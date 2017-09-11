Michelle Obama is Democrats’ best chance in 2020: Former Bill Clinton pollster

U.S. President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama read a book titled &quot;Chicka Chicka Boom Boom&quot; to children during the annual Easter Egg Roll, at the White House in Washington April 25, 2011.
Former US President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama read a book to children during the annual Easter Egg Roll, at the White House in Washington April 25, 2011. Reuters/Kevin Lamarque

Former FLOTUS Michelle Obama is the Democrats’ best chance to win back the White House in 2020, according to a former Bill Clinton pollster. The analyst says Michelle clearly has a “tremendous opportunity to succeed” if she decides to run for the highest office.

Long-time political consultant and pollster Douglas Schoen states in an op ed for The Hill that he remains critical of Barack Obama’s presidency, and that his wife would not be his candidate. “But as an analyst, Michelle Obama is clearly the Democrats’ best chance to reunite the party and win back the White House in 2020,” he wrote.

Former president Barack Obama’s spouse left her role as first lady with a 68 percent favourability rating, a January 2017 USA Today/Gallup poll shows. The figure was higher compared to the 58 percent for the former president and 61 percent for former US Vice President Joe Biden.

Schoen said it is common for first ladies to be favoured than American leaders, but notes that Michelle’s favourability rating is substantially higher than Hillary Clinton’s. The latter obtained 56 percent when she and former POTUS Bill Clinton left the White House in 2000.

In plain terms, Schoen thinks Michelle “would be a far superior candidate” to Clinton. He explained that he opposes the former secretary of state, who had faced ethical issues, while Michelle, on the other hand, is not dealing with such controversy.

Moreover, Michelle’s favourability rating is significantly greater compared to US President Donald Trump’s. RealClear Politics Average has revealed that the president’s favourability rating lies at 39.7 percent, 30 points less than Michelle’s. Last month, Public Policy Polling found a “significant yearning for a return to the days of President Obama," Schoen noted. 

It is not the first time Michelle has been seen as a promising future presidential candidate, specifically in 2020. But in an interview with Oprah Winfrey in December 2016, the former FLOTUS said it was not something she was keen to put her family through again.

For Schoen, Michelle is the candidate the Democratic Party needs. “Michelle Obama stands a cut above the rest as the only prospective candidate who can bring the party together, rebuild the Obama coalition, win back the Midwest and, thus, win the presidency,” he wrote.

Several netizens are also looking ahead, announcing their support for Michelle. Twitters users have expressed hope for her to run for presidency in 2020.

