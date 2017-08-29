Malia Obama reportedly pressed by grandmother who insisted to take her photo

Barack and Malia Obama
U.S. President Barack Obama congratulates his daughter Malia on her birthday during the Independence Day celebration at the White House in Washington U.S., July 4, 2016. Reuters/Yuri Gripas

Malia Obama was allegedly harassed by a woman who wanted to take a photo of her outside a Harvard Square eatery. The woman reportedly approached the former first daughter to take a photo for her grandchild.

According to TMZ, some eyewitness told them that Malia was in Harvard Square with a friend. She was approaching a salad shop when a grandmother ran up to her for a photo.

Barack and Michelle Obama’s eldest daughter politely declined. But the woman was undeterred and waited for Malia to leave. The grandmother stood outside the restaurant to wait for the 19-year-old.

Malia came out of the salad joint and she had a few words for the woman. “Are you gonna take it in my face like an animal in a cage?” she reportedly said. There are reports that claim Malia was annoyed when the grandmother insisted to get a photo of her even after she refused.

Last year, the Obamas announced that Malia had been accepted at Harvard. She was set to start her first year in the university after taking a gap year.

It is unclear what she is taking in the university. Her parents both graduated from Harvard Law School.

Due to the gap year, Malia was expected to be part of Harvard’s Class of 2021. According to the university's website, the incoming class of 2021 will include 1,694 matriculating students, 50.9 percent of whom are African American, Asian American, Hispanic or Latino, and Native American or Pacific Islander. Malia has started an internship with the Weinstein, a film and television production and Distribution Company founded by brothers Bob and Harvey Weinstein.

Harvard spokesperson Rachael Dane told the BBC that the university is committed to enrolling diverse classes of students. "To become leaders in our diverse society, students must have the ability to work with people from different backgrounds, life experiences, and perspectives," she said.

Michelle had previously shared how her daughters bid farewell to the White House, which had been their home for eight years. The former first lady said they hosted a slumber party with friends, pizza and chicken nuggets.

"So that moment of transition, right before the doors opened and we welcomed in the new family, our kids were leaving out the back door in tears, saying goodbye to people," Michelle said. She also joked about maintaining a good face while welcoming the Trump family into the White House, aol.com reported.

TMZ/YouTube

