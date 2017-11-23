Miami Heat snap Boston Celtics' 16-game winning streak

By @saihoops on
Miami Heat, Boston Celtics
Nov 22, 2017; Miami, FL, USA; Miami Heat guard Dion Waiters (11) reacts after making a three point basket during the second half as Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) looks on at American Airlines Arena. USA TODAY Sports / Steve Mitchell

The Miami Heat (8-9) ended the Boston Celtics' (16-3) 16-game winning streak Wednesday (Thursday) courtesy a 104-98 victory at the American Airlines Arena. The Celtics had won 16 consecutive games after losing their season-opening contests against the Cleveland Cavaliers (Oct. 17) and Milwaukee Bucks (Oct. 18).

At one stage, the Celtics trailed by as many as 17 points. However, Brad Stevens' young team went on a 13-0 fourth-quarter run to cut the deficit to 91-90 with 3:14 left in the game. And that's when Heat guard Dion Waiters took over. Waiters made two consecutive three-pointers to open up a 97-90 lead for the home team. 

For the Heat, point guard Goran Dragic top-scored with a tally of 27 points, 5 rebounds and 4 assists, while Waiters added 26 points and 6 assists, besides a pair of clutch baskets. Tyler Johnson added 16 points off the bench. Star centre Hassan Whiteside made a big impact on the defensive end, but added just 8 points from 28 minutes on the floor. 

Erik Spoelstra wants team to get tougher

After the victory, Heat coach Erik Spoelstra praised the team for surviving Boston's late onslaught. "Our identity is to be tough and we haven't shown that consistently enough. Pockets, here and there. It's that kind of effort to get a six-point win. Nothing is guaranteed, but that has to be what we embrace all the time. So, good. How about next game?"

Meanwhile, Celtics star Kyrie Irving had an off night, by his standards, especially two nights after a season-high 47-point outing against the Dallas Mavericks. Irving finished with 23 points and 3 assists while shooting 11/22 from the field and 0/3 from three-point range. "You can tell they were locked into this game. They wanted it and proved it," Irving said after the loss, showering praise on Waiters, via ESPN.

While Jaylen Brown, Boston's unsung hero this season, tallied 14 points, rookie Jayson Tatum finished with 18 points, 7 rebounds and 4 assists. "Like I said, 16 straight is a little bit of a mirage," Celtics coach Brad Stevens said after the game. The Boston Celtics will now stay at home to host the Orlando Magic Friday before visiting the Indiana Pacers on Saturday. 

Related
Join the Discussion
Australian businesses in the midst of best economic conditions in two decades
New entrants: Global tech invasion in Sydney's CBD tightens office rental market
Peru-Australia free-trade deal: Aussie businesses, farmers and families to be 'big winners'
Telstra's remedies for slow NBN speeds: Refunds, changing plans, leaving contracts
'Let’s Make History!': Internal email hints Amazon’s Thursday test launch in Australia
'Let’s Make History!': Internal email hints Amazon’s Thursday test launch in Australia
Increasing supply ‘unlikely in isolation to create affordable housing’ in Australia: analysis
Increasing supply ‘unlikely in isolation to create affordable housing’ in Australia: analysis
More Business
Government cancels sitting week for Senate to finish debating SSM in Australia
Turnbull reveals tax cut plan for middle-income Australians
Joe Biden vs Trump: Poll finds voters prefer former US vice president
Trump administration gives nearly 60,000 Haitians 18 months to leave
Apple dragged into Belle Gibson’s fake cancer scandal over Apple Watch app
Apple dragged into Belle Gibson’s fake cancer scandal over Apple Watch app
Thanksgiving 2017: Trump uses presidential pardoning power to spare Drumstick and Wishbone
Thanksgiving 2017: Trump uses presidential pardoning power to spare Drumstick and Wishbone
More News
Novak Djokovic plans to skip Brisbane International
Paul Millsap Injury Update: Nuggets star likely out for three months
LaVar Ball to Lakers: 'You don't know how to coach my son'
Zach LaVine injury update: Bulls star on track for December return
Miami Heat snap Boston Celtics' 16-game winning streak
Miami Heat snap Boston Celtics' 16-game winning streak
2017 Ashes live stream: How to watch Australia vs England online
2017 Ashes live stream: How to watch Australia vs England online
More Sports
New Steam indie games for November week 2: 'Turf Wars' and more
Paddles, First Cat of New Zealand and PM Ardern’s cat, dies
Niantic announces 'Harry Potter: Wizards Unite,' complete with spell-casting feature and more
Diving deeper into nautical archaeology
Steam sale: Fanatical Max Damage Bundle promises 8 'chaotic' games for US$3.49
Steam sale: Fanatical Max Damage Bundle promises 8 'chaotic' games for US$3.49
New indie Steam games for November week 1: 'Usurper' and more
New indie Steam games for November week 1: 'Usurper' and more
More Life
'Coronation Street' Nov. 23-24 spoilers [VIDEOS]
'Days of Our Lives' Nov. 22 spoilers [VIDEO]
'Coronation Street' Nov. 22 spoilers
'General Hospital' Nov. 21-22 spoilers [VIDEOS]
'Once Upon A Time' season 7 episode 9 promises 'shattering truth'
‘Once Upon A Time’ season 7: Lucy in tears
'Outlander' season 3: Rabbit theme confirmed; Major character skipped
‘Outlander’ season 3: Frasers will meet familiar character in Jamaica
More Entertainment
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car