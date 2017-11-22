Paul Millsap Injury Update: Nuggets star likely out for three months

Oct 29, 2017; Brooklyn, NY, USA; Denver Nuggets forward Paul Millsap (4) drives to the basket against Brooklyn Nets forward Rondae Hollis-Jefferson (24) during the first half at Barclays Center.

All-Star forward Paul Millsap could miss up to three months of action after undergoing surgery to repair a torn ligament in his left wrist, according to a report. Millsap joined the Denver Nuggets on a three-year, US$90 million (AU$118 million) contract this offseason.

Millsap picked up the injury in the second quarter of Denver's 127-109 defeat to the Los Angeles Lakers on Sunday. Though the initial MRI ruled out possibility of structural damage, Millsap underwent further tests on Monday and Tuesday that confirmed the need for emergency surgery.

With the star-studded front court of Millsap and Nikola Jokic leading the way, the Nuggets have begun the season with a 10-7 record. Michael Malone's team has been given good odds of ending its four-year playoff drought. However, Millsap's injury could derail the team's hopes of maintaining a winning record.

Denver Nuggets' playoff hopes up in the air

As aptly pointed out by The Ringer, Millsap has played a huge role in Denver's success this season.

"Stats don’t paint the total picture of Millsap’s impact on the Nuggets so far. Millsap has a plus-4.5 net rating this season and has been an integral part of keeping the Nuggets’ high-powered offense running (108 rating, fifth in the NBA) while also lifting the defence to a respectable level (105.4, 17th best). And now that he’s had some time to mesh with Nikola Jokic, most of the Nuggets’ worst line-up combinations with over 10 minutes played don’t involve either one."

The 32-year-old Paul Millsap is averaging a tally of 16.0 points, 6.3 rebounds and 3.2 assists in his first season with the Denver Nuggets. Millsap, who made four All-Star teams during his time with the Atlanta Hawks, declined his Player Option worth US$21.4 million (AU$28 million) to become a free agent in 2017. Stay tuned for the latest Paul Millsap injury update.