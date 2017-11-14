Chris Paul injury update: Rockets star likely to return this week

By @saihoops on
Chris Paul injury update
October 17, 2017; Oakland, CA, USA; Houston Rockets guard Chris Paul (3) dribbles the basketball against Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) during the second quarter at Oracle Arena. USA TODAY Sports / Kyle Terada

Houston Rockets star Chris Paul could return to the court later this week, according to a new report. Paul has been out of action since suffering a bruised left knee during the season opener against the Golden State Warriors.

Paul, 32, was acquired by the Rockets on June 28 as part of a multi-player trade with the Los Angeles Clippers. Paul was due to become an unrestricted free agent on July 1. However, the Clippers front office engaged the Rockets on a potential trade after Paul declared his intentions to join James Harden in Houston. 

Chris Paul injury update: Rockets PG could return on Thursday

According to The Houston Chronicle, Paul is scheduled to have workouts on Tuesday and Wednesday before potentially re-joining the team during Thursday's away encounter against the Phoenix Suns. The report noted that Paul underwent "a light day on Monday" and will go through "a more extense workout on Tuesday and Wednesday". 

Mike D'Antoni, coach of the Rockets, said the team will take a cautious approach. "We don't want to push it. If not Thursday, then we'll see about Saturday. He worked out hard [Sunday]. We'll see how he feels Tuesday and Wednesday. [Having Paul play on Thursday] is what we're shooting for," said the 2016-17 NBA coach of the year.

Despite Paul's injury, the Rockets sit atop the Western Conference with a 11-3 record. The Rockets have been starting James Harden at point guard and reigning Sixth Man of the Year Eric Gordon at the two-guard spot. Upon Paul's return, Gordon is expected to return to the bench in a backup role. Harden is the early favourite to win the MVP award, tallying up an impressive stat line of 30.2 points, 10.2 assists and 4.9 rebounds per game.

Related
Join the Discussion
Telstra's remedies for slow NBN speeds: Refunds, changing plans, leaving contracts
Perth retailers earns extended trading hours over the Christmas period
Comprehensive credit reporting in Australia: A ‘game changer’ for consumers, lenders
Woolworths sees good sales momentum, gains lead over Coles
New entrants: Global tech invasion in Sydney's CBD tightens office rental market
New entrants: Global tech invasion in Sydney's CBD tightens office rental market
Peru-Australia free-trade deal: Aussie businesses, farmers and families to be 'big winners'
Peru-Australia free-trade deal: Aussie businesses, farmers and families to be 'big winners'
More Business
Prince Charles blamed Jews in Arab-Israeli conflict in 1986 letter
Malcolm Turnbull condemns Kim Jong-un's rogue state, pushes for North Korea sanctions
Trump's Asia tour: Rodrigo Duterte sings for US commander in chief
Remembrance Day: Prince Harry’s beard reportedly breaks military rules
‘Less lawyers, more Lambies’: Outgoing senator delivers tearful farewell speech, receives praise
‘Less lawyers, more Lambies’: Outgoing senator delivers tearful farewell speech, receives praise
Jacqui Lambie to resign after learning she’s a British citizen
Jacqui Lambie to resign after learning she’s a British citizen
More News
Former WWE star moving into the world of MMA
NBA Trade News: Cavs turned down Paul George for Kyrie Irving offer
3 Ways To Balance Wellness And Success
Rafael Nadal vs David Goffin live stream: Watch ATP Finals online
Chris Paul injury update: Rockets star likely to return this week
Chris Paul injury update: Rockets star likely to return this week
Pablo Carreno Busta to replace injured Rafael Nadal at ATP Finals
Pablo Carreno Busta to replace injured Rafael Nadal at ATP Finals
More Sports
New Steam indie games for November week 2: 'Turf Wars' and more
Paddles, First Cat of New Zealand and PM Ardern’s cat, dies
Niantic announces 'Harry Potter: Wizards Unite,' complete with spell-casting feature and more
Diving deeper into nautical archaeology
Steam sale: Fanatical Max Damage Bundle promises 8 'chaotic' games for US$3.49
Steam sale: Fanatical Max Damage Bundle promises 8 'chaotic' games for US$3.49
New indie Steam games for November week 1: 'Usurper' and more
New indie Steam games for November week 1: 'Usurper' and more
More Life
‘Outlander’ season 3: Matthew B. Roberts on changes from ‘Voyager’
'Coronation Street' Nov. 15 spoilers
‘Game of Thrones’: David Garber shares insights on visual effects
Gal Gadot won’t do ‘Wonder Woman 2’ if Brett Ratner is involved
'General Hospital' spoilers for Nov. 14-17: Ava confronts Griffith
'General Hospital' Nov. 14-17 spoilers [VIDEOS]
'Star Wars: The Last Jedi' spoilers: Luke Skywalker's article featured in game
‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’: Easter egg in ‘Battlefront 2’
More Entertainment
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car