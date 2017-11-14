Chris Paul injury update: Rockets star likely to return this week

Houston Rockets star Chris Paul could return to the court later this week, according to a new report. Paul has been out of action since suffering a bruised left knee during the season opener against the Golden State Warriors.

Paul, 32, was acquired by the Rockets on June 28 as part of a multi-player trade with the Los Angeles Clippers. Paul was due to become an unrestricted free agent on July 1. However, the Clippers front office engaged the Rockets on a potential trade after Paul declared his intentions to join James Harden in Houston.

Chris Paul injury update: Rockets PG could return on Thursday

According to The Houston Chronicle, Paul is scheduled to have workouts on Tuesday and Wednesday before potentially re-joining the team during Thursday's away encounter against the Phoenix Suns. The report noted that Paul underwent "a light day on Monday" and will go through "a more extense workout on Tuesday and Wednesday".

Mike D'Antoni, coach of the Rockets, said the team will take a cautious approach. "We don't want to push it. If not Thursday, then we'll see about Saturday. He worked out hard [Sunday]. We'll see how he feels Tuesday and Wednesday. [Having Paul play on Thursday] is what we're shooting for," said the 2016-17 NBA coach of the year.

Despite Paul's injury, the Rockets sit atop the Western Conference with a 11-3 record. The Rockets have been starting James Harden at point guard and reigning Sixth Man of the Year Eric Gordon at the two-guard spot. Upon Paul's return, Gordon is expected to return to the bench in a backup role. Harden is the early favourite to win the MVP award, tallying up an impressive stat line of 30.2 points, 10.2 assists and 4.9 rebounds per game.