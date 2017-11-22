LaVar Ball to Lakers: 'You don't know how to coach my son'

By @saihoops on
LaVar Ball
Jun 22, 2017; Brooklyn, NY, USA; LaVar Ball the father of NBA prospect Lonzo Ball (not pictured) in attendance before the first round of the 2017 NBA Draft at Barclays Center. USA TODAY Sports / Brad Penner

LaVar Ball, the controversial father of rookie Lonzo Ball, has asked the Los Angeles Lakers to take a tougher approach towards his son. The Lakers have begun the 2017-18 NBA season with a 7-10 record, with Ball averaging a tally of 8.9 points, 7.1 assists, 7.1 rebounds and 1.5 steals as the starting point guard.

Prior to June's NBA Draft, several teams were hesitant to select Ball after LaVar led a scathing criticism of Chino Hills coach Stephan Gilling. LaVar had also blamed coach Steve Alford for UCLA's defeat at the hands of Kentucky in the Final Four stages of the NCAA tournament. Many analysts believed LaVar would tone down his opinions after son Lonzo enters the NBA. However, that's far from the case. 

While asking the Lakers coaching staff to "stop messing around," LaVar asked the Purple & Gold to throw his son into the deep end. "They're (Lakers coaches) soft. They don't know how to coach my son. I know how to coach him. I tell him to go get the victory. Stop messing around. I have a problem with losing," LaVar Ball told Bleacher Report.

Lonzo Ball fresh off triple-double against Denver

Due to his shooting woes, Ball has sat out several fourth quarters in games that the Lakers won. Previously, LaVar told ESPN that the Lakers must give his son extended minutes in fourth quarters. Jordan Clarkson, the team's back-up point guard, has been averaging an efficient 15.2 points from just 21.9 minutes per game.

"Go get the W (win). Do whatever it takes. That's why I'm down here saying, 'Rebound. He's been away from me too long. I see tendencies in his game -- they're trying to baby him a little bit," added LaVar Ball.

The Lakers (7-10) will stay at home to host the Chicago Bulls Tuesday before visiting the Sacramento Kings a day later. The young Lakers are not projected to qualify for the playoffs, despite the enormous pre-season hype surrounding Ball.

Lonzo Ball racked up a career-high 16 rebounds during the Lakers' 127-109 victory over the Denver Nuggets on Sunday. The rookie also posted 11 points and 11 assists to register his second triple-double of the season. Last month, Ball became the youngest player in NBA history to record a triple-double. 

Related
Join the Discussion
Australian businesses in the midst of best economic conditions in two decades
New entrants: Global tech invasion in Sydney's CBD tightens office rental market
Peru-Australia free-trade deal: Aussie businesses, farmers and families to be 'big winners'
Telstra's remedies for slow NBN speeds: Refunds, changing plans, leaving contracts
'Let’s Make History!': Internal email hints Amazon’s Thursday test launch in Australia
'Let’s Make History!': Internal email hints Amazon’s Thursday test launch in Australia
Increasing supply ‘unlikely in isolation to create affordable housing’ in Australia: analysis
Increasing supply ‘unlikely in isolation to create affordable housing’ in Australia: analysis
More Business
Government cancels sitting week for Senate to finish debating SSM in Australia
Turnbull reveals tax cut plan for middle-income Australians
Joe Biden vs Trump: Poll finds voters prefer former US vice president
Trump administration gives nearly 60,000 Haitians 18 months to leave
Apple dragged into Belle Gibson’s fake cancer scandal over Apple Watch app
Apple dragged into Belle Gibson’s fake cancer scandal over Apple Watch app
Thanksgiving 2017: Trump uses presidential pardoning power to spare Drumstick and Wishbone
Thanksgiving 2017: Trump uses presidential pardoning power to spare Drumstick and Wishbone
More News
Zach LaVine injury update: Bulls star on track for December return
LeBron James backs Colin Kaepernick: 'NFL is keeping him out'
Lewis Hamilton rips Sebastian Vettel: 'Don't ever disrespect me again'
Usain Bolt helps Australians work on explosiveness ahead of Ashes
Paul Millsap Injury Update: Nuggets star likely out for three months
Paul Millsap Injury Update: Nuggets star likely out for three months
LaVar Ball to Lakers: 'You don't know how to coach my son'
LaVar Ball to Lakers: 'You don't know how to coach my son'
More Sports
New Steam indie games for November week 2: 'Turf Wars' and more
Paddles, First Cat of New Zealand and PM Ardern’s cat, dies
Niantic announces 'Harry Potter: Wizards Unite,' complete with spell-casting feature and more
Diving deeper into nautical archaeology
Steam sale: Fanatical Max Damage Bundle promises 8 'chaotic' games for US$3.49
Steam sale: Fanatical Max Damage Bundle promises 8 'chaotic' games for US$3.49
New indie Steam games for November week 1: 'Usurper' and more
New indie Steam games for November week 1: 'Usurper' and more
More Life
'Chicago Med' season 3 premiere ‘Speak Your Truth’ spoilers [VIDEOS]
'Coronation Street' Nov. 20 spoilers [VIDEO]
'NCIS' season 15 episode 9 ‘Ready or Not’ spoilers
‘Lucifer’ season 3 episode 8: Chloe learns dating skills
'Coronation Street' spoilers for Nov. 22: Robert’s lump could be malignant
'Coronation Street' Nov. 22 spoilers
'General Hospital' spoilers for Nov. 21-22: Patient Six walks down memory lane
'General Hospital' Nov. 21-22 spoilers [VIDEOS]
More Entertainment
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car