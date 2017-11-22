LaVar Ball to Lakers: 'You don't know how to coach my son'

Jun 22, 2017; Brooklyn, NY, USA; LaVar Ball the father of NBA prospect Lonzo Ball (not pictured) in attendance before the first round of the 2017 NBA Draft at Barclays Center.

LaVar Ball, the controversial father of rookie Lonzo Ball, has asked the Los Angeles Lakers to take a tougher approach towards his son. The Lakers have begun the 2017-18 NBA season with a 7-10 record, with Ball averaging a tally of 8.9 points, 7.1 assists, 7.1 rebounds and 1.5 steals as the starting point guard.

Prior to June's NBA Draft, several teams were hesitant to select Ball after LaVar led a scathing criticism of Chino Hills coach Stephan Gilling. LaVar had also blamed coach Steve Alford for UCLA's defeat at the hands of Kentucky in the Final Four stages of the NCAA tournament. Many analysts believed LaVar would tone down his opinions after son Lonzo enters the NBA. However, that's far from the case.

While asking the Lakers coaching staff to "stop messing around," LaVar asked the Purple & Gold to throw his son into the deep end. "They're (Lakers coaches) soft. They don't know how to coach my son. I know how to coach him. I tell him to go get the victory. Stop messing around. I have a problem with losing," LaVar Ball told Bleacher Report.

Lonzo Ball fresh off triple-double against Denver

Due to his shooting woes, Ball has sat out several fourth quarters in games that the Lakers won. Previously, LaVar told ESPN that the Lakers must give his son extended minutes in fourth quarters. Jordan Clarkson, the team's back-up point guard, has been averaging an efficient 15.2 points from just 21.9 minutes per game.

"Go get the W (win). Do whatever it takes. That's why I'm down here saying, 'Rebound. He's been away from me too long. I see tendencies in his game -- they're trying to baby him a little bit," added LaVar Ball.

The Lakers (7-10) will stay at home to host the Chicago Bulls Tuesday before visiting the Sacramento Kings a day later. The young Lakers are not projected to qualify for the playoffs, despite the enormous pre-season hype surrounding Ball.

Lonzo Ball racked up a career-high 16 rebounds during the Lakers' 127-109 victory over the Denver Nuggets on Sunday. The rookie also posted 11 points and 11 assists to register his second triple-double of the season. Last month, Ball became the youngest player in NBA history to record a triple-double.