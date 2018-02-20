Melania rests hand on husband’s arm after claims of Trump’s alleged affair

U.S. President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump visit with medical staff of Broward Health North Hospital in the wake of the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Pompano Beach, Florida, U.S., February 16, 2018.

US First Lady Melania Trump has been photographed as she placed her hand on US President Donald Trump’s arm after reports of his alleged affair with an ex-Playboy Playmate. The photo was reportedly taken at an event at Mar-a-Lago some hours after a visit to high school shooting victims.

In a photo, Melania can be seen placing her hand on her spouse’s arm while he appeared to reach for her knee as they were seated close to each other. The photo found its way online after reports of Trump’s alleged affair with ex-Playboy Playmate Karen McDougal.

What appeared to be a public display of affection was quite different from other recent sightings of the Trumps, where the FLOTUS seemed to keep her distance. She appeared to swat her husband’s hand away in some occasions.

CNN's Kevin Liptak described the event as a Studio 54-themed disco party in the ballroom at Mar-a-Lago. The event was believed to have taken place the same day when the first couple visited the victims of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting in hospital because they were photographed wearing the same outfits.

Despite being at a party, Instagram user Sean Bianca wrote that the Trumps’ mood was “somber” and they were there only for a very short time. The Instagram user said the president and his wife did not dance.

The POTUS has shared photos from the hospital and shared a message regarding the recent mass shooting. “Our entire Nation, w/one heavy heart, continues to pray for the victims & their families in Parkland, FL,” he tweeted. He also thanked the law enforcement, teachers, medical professionals and first responders for their brave response.

Earlier this month, McDougal explained an affair she and Trump allegedly had together, according to The New Yorker. Reports earlier surfaced that Trump had allegedly paid porn star Stormy Daniels to keep their alleged affair quiet.

The White House has denied both allegations. The first couple and their and son Barron left Florida on Monday as a family unit after a weekend spent at Mar-a-Lago. As for the POTUS’ recent activities at Mar-a-Lago, the New York Times and Washington Post reported that his top aides did not like how it would look if he will be spotted on the golf course so soon after the recent mass shooting.

Instead Trump found himself spending time watching cable news. He has also wrote some tweets.