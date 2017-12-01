Meghan Markle's half-sister says she’s happy for her, reveals ‘some rifts’

Meghan Markle's regal romance has "created some rifts,” the US actress’ half-sister has reportedly revealed. In spite of it, Meghan’s family member said they are happy for her.

"It created some rifts with us, but people across the pond think we're mean people saying bad things about her, but that's not the case," Samantha Markle, also known as Samantha Grant, told Us Weekly. Although the sisters have not supposedly spoken for some years, she is happy for the bride-to-be.

She is confident they can “move in a positive direction” although “it’s been a while” since the sisters have last spoken. Markle's sister also knows Meghan is going to be very busy, but intends to “make every offer to reach out.”

Samantha hopes to attend the wedding of her sister, although “it would be challenging in a wheelchair.” She shared she would love to be in attendance to show Meghan how much she loves her and how happy she is for her. In 2008, Samantha was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis, an autoimmune disease that affects the brain and spinal cord.

Not a tell-all

The author also dismissed claims that her new book titled “The Diary of Princess Pushy's Sister” is about the “Suits” star. She maintained that her book is not a slamming tell-all, contrary to what some people think of it.

She argued that her book is important historically, not just a small piece. She added that some people assumed the worst, which she thinks is not fair.

Samantha said her father is also excited, confirming the latter’s statement. The half-sister said she and her father are both excited because they believe the couple had a long time to get to know one another and then know what they wish to do. She added that is really important for them.

Prince Harry and Meghan confirmed their engagement earlier this week. Palace officials later announced that the wedding will take place at St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle in May 2018.

BBC reports that the couple is set to visit a World Aids Day charity fair, which will be their first joint official public engagement. They will meet students and watch a "hip hopera" in the Nottingham Academy.

As for Samantha, she said she hopes to have a “heart to heart” with her sister. “At the end of the day, I want her to know that the love is there,” she said.